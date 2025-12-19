Reform UK's flagship local authority's debt will increase by tens of millions of pounds, even if it puts up council tax by the maximum possible amount, according to a leaked forecast of next year's finances.

Kent County Council (KCC) was won by Reform at local elections in May, when their candidates promised to cut council spending and keep taxes low.

Soon after taking power, the administration set up an Elon Musk-style savings unit called the Department of Local Government Efficiency (DOLGE).

A leaked slideshow for opposition councillors, seen by the Press Association, shows there is a £60 million gap in KCC's finances for 2026-27.

Under the plans for next year set out by the previous Tory administration, that unresolved gap was £20.1 million.

That plan, shown to a councillor in mid-November, also currently includes a full 5% increase in council tax, to keep the gap at £60 million.

For a band D property in Kent, this would mean an increase of £84.56 per year from £1,691.19 in 2025-26 to £1775.75.

In a full council meeting at Sessions House, in Maidstone, on Thursday, former Reform councillor Bill Barrett said he had been told "the gap" may increase further, up to £100 million, in the new year.

The current plan does not factor in money KCC will receive from the UK Government thanks to the fair funding review which KCC leader Linden Kemkaran has said will provide them with an 8% increase in overall funding.

However, even if that significant increase in funding plugs the gap, Reform's new plan for 2026-27 will still see council expenditure increase by £31 million from what the previous Tory administration had planned.