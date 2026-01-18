South East Water said bottled water stations for the most recent disruption are open

South East Water staff hand out bottled water at a water station in Maidstone on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

4,500 homes in Maidstone are experiencing water supply issues, just days after 30,000 people in Kent and Sussex were left with empty taps.

South East Water (SEW) said the disruption was caused by an electrical fault at a treatment works. Several villages around Maidstone are experiencing water supply issues. Incident manager Matthew Dean said: "We're sorry to customers currently impacted by the water supply interruptions across our network in Kent." "We have resolved this issue, and are refilling the pipes slowly and carefully. We expect supplies to return later today." Read More: South East Water: Who owns the supplier that’s landed in hot water? Read More: Emergency bottled water 'delivered and then taken away again' - as thousands remain with no supply

A South East Water customer arrives to collect bottled water at a water station in East Grinstead on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Around 320 properties in the Bidborough area of Tunbridge Wells are without water since Wednesday. "The Bidborough area is currently with intermittent supplies and low pressure. We expect supplies here to return to normal on Monday morning," Dean added. SEW said a walk-in bottled water collection point is available at Bidborough Village Hall, Bidborough Ride, Bidborough, TN3 0XD. SEW said bottled water stations for the most recent disruption are open from 09:00 GMT on Sunday: Mote Park Leisure Centre, Mote Park, Maidstone, ME15 7RN

Headcorn Aerodrome, Shenley Rd, Ashford TN27 9HX

Harrietsham Village Hall, Church Road, Harrietsham, Maidstone ME17 1AP, which is a walk-in collection point LBC has contacted South East Water for comment.

Ofwat announced on Thursday that they are launching an investigation into whether the supplier had breached its licence condition by failing to comply with customer service standards obligations and offering appropriate support to affected customers during supply interruptions. If the regulator decides South East Water (SEW) has breached the conditions and should be stripped of the licence, the supplier could fall into a special administration regime until a new buyer was found. Water came back to homes across Kent and Sussex on Friday after almost a week of disruption. SEW blamed the outage, which began on Saturday, on Storm Goretti causing burst pipes and power cuts.

A worker carries bottled water to a car at a water station in East Grinstead on Monday. Picture: Alamy