"There won't be a resolution until at least this weekend," Liberal Democrat MP Mike Martin told LBC

South East Water customers collect bottled water at a water station in East Grinstead. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The MP for Tunbridge Wells has warned taps won't be turned on "until the weekend" as 25,000 properties in the area remain without water.

Many residents across Kent and Sussex are now into a fourth day without water with the outages starting during the night between Friday and Saturday last week. Liberal Democrat MP Mike Martin told LBC. "There won't be a resolution until at least this weekend." He told residents to "ignore" communications from South East Water (SEW) as they are "garbage". SEW has blamed the latest supply failure on Storm Goretti causing burst pipes and power cuts.

Mr Martin added: "I have absolutely zero faith in the company." The MP also said he's urging the company to put water rationing in place, and ask people to use as little water as possible, to get "the system recharged." On Tuesday, water supplies to Loose in Maidstone, Blean near Canterbury, Headcorn, West Kingsdown and parts of Tunbridge Wells have been restored, SEW said.

After apologising again, it added that drinking water to 16,500 properties in East Grinstead should be restored this afternoon. Ofwat, the water services regulation authority, has voiced “concern” about the outages, and says it will “review all the evidence” before deciding whether SEW has met its legal obligations to customer care. South East Water’s incident manager, Matthew Dean, said: “Around 25,000 customers in Kent and Sussex remain affected by no water or intermittent supplies following the recent cold weather and a subsequent breakout of leaks and bursts across Kent and Sussex, which has resulted in our drinking water storage tanks running very low.”

