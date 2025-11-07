Robert James Purkiss, 38, told Westminster Magistrates’ Court he does not consent to his extradition to Kenya

Agnes Wanjiru's daughter Stacy Wanjiru (L), Agnes Wanjiru's sister Rose Wanyua (C) and Agnes Wanjiru's niece Esther Njoki (R) hug as they get emotional after the postponement of the hearing of the case for the alleged murder of Agnes Wanjiru. Picture: LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A former British soldier allegedly told a colleague the 2012 murder of a Kenyan woman who was found in a septic tank was “sex that went wrong”, a court has heard.

Robert James Purkiss, 38, told Westminster Magistrates' Court he does not consent to his extradition to the African nation, after the Kenyan director of public prosecutions said he was wanted for the alleged "brutal" murder of 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru. A hearing on Friday was told that a colleague of Purkiss saw him crying outside the Lions Court Hotel at the time of the alleged murder, and when asked why he was crying, said: "I've killed her." The court also heard that in 2018, Purkiss had allegedly responded with a "smiling face emoji" after a colleague posted a picture of himself outside the Lions Court Hotel in the town of Nanyuki with the comment "if you know you know", while also referencing the septic tank. An inquest in 2018 concluded Ms Wanjiru was murdered by British soldiers after she was discovered near a British Army base, two months after she disappeared.

Westminster Magistrates Court building in London, UK. Picture: Alamy

David Josse KC, for Purkiss, said the former soldier “vehemently denies” murder and has received Ministry of Defence funding to help pay for his defence. Home Office barrister Joel Smith KC told the court Purkiss was a soldier who was stationed in Kenya for a six-week training exercise at the time of the alleged murder. Mr Smith said: “There is evidence that when the soldiers were given time off, they would go into town, drink heavily, and they would pay local women for sex.” He said some of the soldiers left their base and went drinking in the town on the night of March 31 2012. “They were drinking heavily. Many of them, including this defendant, ended up in the Lions Court Hotel,” Mr Smith said. He continued to say Ms Wanjiru was last seen leaving the hotel with a soldier. Mr Smith said: “Ms Wanjiru and two of her friends went into Nanyuki town. “She had left her baby daughter with a friend, and they ended up at the Lions Court Hotel where they met a number of soldiers. “The last time Ms Wanjiru was seen alive, she was leaving the hotel with a soldier. “As she left, she told a friend in her local language that she was going to ‘hustle for her daughter’. “As I’ve said, she was never seen alive again.”

Advocate representing the Wanjiru family Mbiyu Kamau (L) and Agnes Wanjiru's sister Rose Wanyua (R). Picture: LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images