Paul Mackenzie and his co-accused ordered his followers from the Good News International Church to starve themselves to death in Kenya's Shakahola Forest

Paul Mackenzie, a Kenyan cult leader. Picture: Reuters

By Alex Storey

A Kenyan cult leader has been found guilty of murdering 190 children and one adult whom he starved to death so they could "meet Jesus".

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Paul Mackenzie and ⁠his Good News International Church group arranged a Christian doomsday sect in which they ordered followers to starve themselves and their children to death so they could go to heaven before the "world ended". Former taxi driver Mackenzie was arrested by police in 2023 after they received a tip-off, just weeks before bodies began being uncovered in shallow graves in Shakahola Forest near the coast ⁠in the south-east of the country. He was among 29 leaders of his cult who have been found guilty of murder. They denied the charges, claiming that nobody was forced to die. Read more: Britain to 'press ahead' with Chagos negotiations as Streeting tells MPs deal is 'necessary' despite Trump criticism Read more: Putin, Xi and Trump to meet, Kremlin confirms - as Russia targets Ukraine water supply

High Court Judge Diana Kavedza Mochache delivers the judgment on Mackenzie. Picture: Reuters

But the arguments were rejected by a court, and Justice Diana Mochache said his followers believed he was "Jesus's mouthpiece" in her eight-hour ruling. More than 400 bodies have been recovered from the forest in total, of which only 26 were able to be identified. Monday’s judgment covered 191 deaths, but investigations into the other deaths are continuing. Francis Wanje, 62, lost eight family members, including two grandchildren, to the cult and said after the hearing: "So many are going to learn from what has come up. "You find churches everywhere, but they've got ill reasons for the churches. So it is good for members of the public to be very careful."

Mackenzie arriving at the Mombasa High Court in Kenya. Picture: Reuters

Mackenzie was present in court for the verdict, sitting alongside his wife, one of his co-accused. When his name was read out by the judge, he was silent, staring into space. Mackenzie disallowed cult members from sending their children to school and from going to hospital when they were ill. He was arrested but released on bail, after which relatives say he brought forward the date on which he told his followers the world would end.

Mackenzie will be sentenced in November. Picture: Reuters