Paul Mackenzie was arrested in 2023 following the discovery of more than 400 bodies in shallow graves in Shakahola Forest near the Kenyan coast.

Paul Mackenzie ordered his followers to starve themselves to death in Shakahola forest. Picture: Reuters

By Georgia Rowe

The leader of a Kenyan doomsday cult has been sentenced to 200 years in prison for the murders of 190 children and one adult, in one of the worst ceremonial massacres of modern times.

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Paul Mackenzie was arrested in 2023 following the discovery of more than 400 bodies in shallow graves in Shakahola Forest near the Kenyan coast. Prosecutors said Mackenzie, who led an apocalyptic Christian church, had told his followers to starve themselves to death, along with their children, to reach heaven before the end of the world. Justice Diana Kavedza sentenced Mackenzie to 100 years in prison for homicide and another 100 years for offences related to starvation at Mombasa High Court on Friday. Twenty-eight accomplices also received sentences ranging from 10 to 160 years, after being found guilty at a trial last month. Justice Diana Mochache said Mackenzie bore the "primary criminal culpability" for ordering his followers to fast until they died. "The sentence is appropriate and just, to send an unmistakable message that such atrocities warrant the maximum penalties allowed by law," the judge said. Read more: At least two dead after bus crashes in France, PM says Read more: Flights across Europe hit by another day of bomb threats

Paul Mackenzie walks with other convicts to board a Kenya Prisons Service bus following his sentencing at the Mombasa High Court. Picture: Reuters

Mackenzie, wearing a grey polo shirt and black trousers, smiled as he entered a tent set up outside the court where the hearing was held. He had denied murder charges, saying he did not force the victims to starve. The court rejected his defence. The case drew international attention after the self-styled pastor was arrested in 2023 following the discovery of more than 448 bodies in shallow graves in a forest near Mackenzie's Good News International Church. The emaciated bodies were found scattered in shallow graves and dumped in latrines. Some had been buried alive. The court heard how his accomplices threatened and beat victims to ensure they followed his orders. Kavedza said Mackenzie had won the trust of his victims through his charismatic media presence and then targeted defenceless, vulnerable followers. Those who tried to break the fast were beaten and tied up, she said. "Children observed as their siblings dropped dead after enduring hunger for days," she said. "Those who stole food or water were beaten, their hands tied and locked up in houses, turned into fasting bays to die."

Stephen Mwiti, who lost six children to the Shakahola starvation cult, holds their photograph inside his house. Picture: Reuters

The case shocked Kenya in April 2023 when police began uncovering bodies in Shakahola Forest near the coastal town of Malindi. Although only the cases of 190 children and one adult victim were covered by the trial, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights says 448 bodies were ultimately found in the forest. Mackenzie is also accused of ordering the deaths of 52 people found at a separate location in a village 30 km (18 miles) away, bringing the suspected total toll to 500. He has pleaded not guilty in that case. The scale of the killing is comparable to that of a doomsday cult that killed more than 700 people in Uganda in 2000, and the 1978 Jonestown massacre in Guyana, when an American cult leader killed more than 900 people by ordering them to drink poison.

Stephen Mwiti walks towards the grave of his son Samuel, the only one whose body was identified. Picture: Reuters

Stephen Mwiti, 48, father of six of Mackenzie's child victims and husband of one of his convicted accomplices, said his wife had taken the children to Shakahola where they were starved to death. Even if the adults had agreed to fast, "what about the children?" Mwiti said ahead of the sentencing. "I lost children and I will not be able to get them back no matter what happens to Mackenzie and his accomplices," Mwiti said. "I expect him to be sentenced to death or be jailed for life so that he never comes out to cause more deaths." Dan Mackenzie, one of Paul's sons, said his father did not spare his own family. "I didn't end up in Shakahola, because I didn't believe anymore about [...] going to heaven. So I left the church and started doing my own thing," he said. "I lost friends too, and my younger brother. It's justice to the people who we lost over there in Shakahola."

Dan Mackenzie, son of cult leader Paul Mackenzie, inside what used to be his father's church, Good News International Church. Picture: Reuters