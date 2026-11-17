Landmark bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea damaged by multiple waves of Ukrainian attacks
A section of Kerch Bridge collapsed in the water after it was struck by a Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missile.
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Ukrainian drones struck a landmark £3billion bridge linking Russia and Crimea on Monday in a second overnight attack in a row.
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Images shared online appeared to show a section of the Crimea bridge - also known as the Kerch Bridge - collapsed in the water.
Footage of the attack showed a Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missile moments before it struck the road and railway crossing before triggering a huge explosion.
An earlier Ukrainian drone attack on the same structure on Monday appeared to cause the arch on the road crossing to twist out of position.
Russian-appointed officials in Crimea, a peninsula jutting into the Black Sea annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, said a single lane of traffic on the bridge had resumed by mid-evening, roughly 17 hours after it was closed.
Crimean Wind monitoring group reported: “The distorted bridge deck proves that the arch was deformed early yesterday [Monday] morning.
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"The tension cables shifted along with the arch, causing the bridge deck to ‘twist’. In the middle section, it tilted to one side.”
Sergey Aksyonov, Russian-appointed head of Crimea, urged “residents and guests of Crimea” to refrain from travelling towards the bridge as repairs got underwat.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin wrote on Telegram: “We have already gathered together the resources, designers, and builders for repair work. We are sorting out logistics issues with the regional leadership.
"We will organise all the work the way it needs to be done. As I said, we have the experience."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had earlier described damage to the bridge as minor.
The main road span of the Crimean bridge has been destroyed by Ukrainian drones/cruise missiles.— OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) November 17, 2026
Currently laying in a twisted heap in the Kerch Strait, blocking the ship lane. pic.twitter.com/mKCaKAjPSZ
The 19-km (12-mile) Crimea Bridge is one of two routes available to Moscow that connect the transport networks of Russia and Crimea.
It has in the past been a key supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine and is widely viewed as one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's signature infrastructure projects.
It consists of a separate roadway and railway, both supported by concrete stilts, which give way to a wider span held by steel arches at the point where ships pass between the Black Sea and the smaller Azov Sea.
The bridge has been attacked by Ukraine several times since Putin sent Russian forces into Ukraine in February 2022. A truck bomb in October 2022 killed four people and limited the bridge's capacity for several months.
The overnight strike followed an intensification of Russian attacks in the past few months on bridges in Ukraine, including in the capital Kyiv.
Few countries have recognised Crimea as part of the Russian Federation but the Kremlin has said the question has been closed "forever."Ukrainian officials made no comment on Monday's attack.