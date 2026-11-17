A section of Kerch Bridge collapsed in the water after it was struck by a Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missile.

The Kerch Bridge has been hit by multiple waves of Ukrainian drones. Picture: Telegram

By Jacob Paul

Ukrainian drones struck a landmark £3billion bridge linking Russia and Crimea on Monday in a second overnight attack in a row.

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Images shared online appeared to show a section of the Crimea bridge - also known as the Kerch Bridge - collapsed in the water. Footage of the attack showed a Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missile moments before it struck the road and railway crossing before triggering a huge explosion. An earlier Ukrainian drone attack on the same structure on Monday appeared to cause the arch on the road crossing to twist out of position. Russian-appointed officials in Crimea, a peninsula jutting into the Black Sea annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, said a single lane of traffic on the bridge had resumed by mid-evening, roughly 17 hours after it was closed. Crimean Wind monitoring group reported: “The distorted bridge deck proves that the arch was deformed early yesterday [Monday] morning. Read more: Ukraine’s underwater explosion attack on Crimean Bridge caught on camera Read more: US and Russia to oppose a push on limiting autonomous weapons

Crimea Bridge has been targeted several times since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Picture: Vantor/Getty

"The tension cables shifted along with the arch, causing the bridge deck to ‘twist’. In the middle section, it tilted to one side.” Sergey Aksyonov, Russian-appointed head of Crimea, urged “residents and guests of Crimea” to refrain from travelling towards the bridge as repairs got underwat. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin wrote on Telegram: “We have already gathered together the resources, designers, and builders for repair work. We are sorting out logistics issues with the regional leadership. "We will organise all the work the way it needs to be done. As I said, we have the experience." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had earlier described damage to the bridge as minor.

The main road span of the Crimean bridge has been destroyed by Ukrainian drones/cruise missiles.



Currently laying in a twisted heap in the Kerch Strait, blocking the ship lane. pic.twitter.com/mKCaKAjPSZ — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) November 17, 2026