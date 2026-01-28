It comes after a decision from the Government's expert panel following a review

By Alex Storey

Ketamine will remain as a class B drug following a review which found its "acute harms align with its current class B status".

Health and social care professionals also voiced opposition to reclassification, it added. The ACMD said: "In reaching its decision, the ACMD noted that the acute harms of ketamine - such as toxicity and deaths - align with its current class B status. "The ACMD also expressed concern about the growing use of high‑dose ketamine - described in some cases as “chronic”- and the long‑term harms associated with it." Its chairman, Professor David Wood said: "The ACMD report highlights the need for a whole system approach through its recommendations to tackle issues related to ketamine use, as no single recommendation is sufficient to do this alone." The drug was reclassified from Class C to Class B in 2014, and analysis by King’s College London of coroners’ reports in England, Wales and Northern Ireland between 1999 and 2024 found there were 696 deaths with detections of illicit ketamine between 1999 and 2024. But researchers said most people who die from ketamine use had been taking other drugs at the same time, meaning single-drug policies like reclassification may not be successful.

While it can be prescribed medically as a sedative and is commonly used on animals, the maximum penalty for producing and supplying it illegally is up to 14 years in prison. The Home Office asked for a review of the drug’s classification last year after a coroner called for action following a man’s death. Greater Manchester South senior coroner Alison Mutch found James Boland, 38, from Manchester, died of sepsis caused by a kidney infection that was "a complication of long-term use of ketamine." In a prevention of future deaths report, Ms Mutch said keeping ketamine as class B would be "likely to encourage others to start to use it or continue to use it under the false impression it is safer. Responding to the ACMD’s report, a government spokesperson said: "Ketamine is an extremely dangerous substance and the recent rise in its use is deeply concerning.