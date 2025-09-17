A man has been arrested after £17million worth of party drug Ketamine was discovered in the back of a van.

The van was intercepted in Merseyside yesterday afternoon where officers found 35 sacks filled with approximately 875kg of the Class B drug.

A 46-year-old man from Liverpool, who was driving the van, was arrested and taken into custody to be questioned, the National Crime Agency confirmed.

Officers from the Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership (OCP) stopped the van on the East Lancashire Road.