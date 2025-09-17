Ketamine with street value of £17million discovered in back of van
A man has been arrested after £17million worth of party drug Ketamine was discovered in the back of a van.
Listen to this article
The van was intercepted in Merseyside yesterday afternoon where officers found 35 sacks filled with approximately 875kg of the Class B drug.
A 46-year-old man from Liverpool, who was driving the van, was arrested and taken into custody to be questioned, the National Crime Agency confirmed.
Officers from the Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership (OCP) stopped the van on the East Lancashire Road.
'Increasing threat'
DCI Tony Roberts, of Merseyside OCP, said: “Merseyside OCP has made a significant seizure of a drug which is posing an increasing threat to UK communities.
"Our operation has ensured that this large quantity of ketamine will never make it on to UK streets and endanger drug users.
“Merseyside OCP is working relentlessly to identify and arrest organised criminals who are profiting from the destruction and violence caused by the drugs trade.”
Read more: Trump lays wreath at tomb of late Queen in poignant tribute as he hails visit as a 'great honour'
Read more: Home Secretary vows to fight 'last-minute' block on migrant's deportation under 'one in, one out' scheme