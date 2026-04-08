Matthew Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home in October 2023. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A drug dealer dubbed the 'Ketamine Queen' who sold Friends star Matthew Perry the drugs that killed him has been jailed.

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Jasveen Sangha has been jailed for 15 years. She has been detained since August of 2024, according to her attorneys. The 42-year-old pleaded guilty last September to five charges, including one count of distributing ketamine resulting in death or bodily injury. The beloved actor best known for his role as quick-witted Chandler Bing in the hit TV sitcom died at the age of 54 in October 2023.

Drug dealer Jasveen Sangha has been sentenced to 15 years. Picture: iMDB

He was found unresponsive by his assistant in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home following an overdose. The medical examiner ruled ketamine, typically used as a surgical anaesthetic, was the primary cause of death. Perry struggled for decades with substance addiction and had been taking ketamine as part of supervised therapy for depression. Sangha is the third person to be sentenced in connection with his death.

Earlier, Perry's stepmother, Debbie Perry, opened up about the anguish the actor's loved ones have been through since his death as she called for the maximum sentence. Debbie, who is married to Matthew's father, John Bennett Perry, wrote in a victim impact statement: "The pain you've caused to hundreds, maybe thousands, is irreversible. There is no joy to be found, no light in the window. "They won't be back. That thought comes through our day every day."

Matthew Perry's mother Suzanne Perry and Perry's stepfather Keith Morrison arrive for the sentencing hearing of "Ketamine Queen" Jasveen Sangha. Picture: Getty

She wrote: "You caused this. You who has talent for business, enough to make money, chose the one way that hurts people. "How sad for you. How will you ever find joy – have you ever found joy? How sad for us all. We miss him." Debbie concluded her letter by asking the California court to give Sangha a maximum prison sentence so that she "won't be able to hurt other families like ours".

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing in Season 1 of Friends. Picture: Getty