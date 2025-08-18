A drug dealer known as the 'Ketamine Queen' has agreed to plea guilty to supplying the drugs that killed Friends actor Matthew Perry.

According to her plea agreement, Sangha worked with Erik Fleming, 55, of Hawthorne, to knowingly distribute ketamine to Perry, whose struggles with drug addiction were well documented.

She is expected to formally enter a guilty plea in the coming weeks and will face up to 65 years in prison for the five charges at her sentencing hearing.

The British-American dual citizen will plead guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury, according to the Justice Department.

Jasveen Sangha, 42, is the fifth and final person to agree a plea deal in relation to Perry's death from a ketamine overdose at his LA home in October 2023.

In October 2023, Sangha and Fleming sold Perry 51 vials of ketamine, which were provided to Kenneth Iwamasa, 60, of Toluca Lake, Perry’s live-in personal assistant.

In the days before Perry’s death, Iwamasa repeatedly injected him with ketamine supplied by Sangha to Fleming, including at least three doses on October 28, 2023, which caused his death.

Fleming and Iwamasa previously agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death and one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death respectively.

Doctors Mark Chavez, 55, and Salvador Plasencia, 43, also pleaded guilty to charges relating to Perry's death.

Earlier this month, Perry's former Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston said she had been 'mourning' him a long time before his death due to his addiction struggles.

She told US magazine Vanity Fair: "We did everything we could when we could.

"But it almost felt like we'd been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight.

"As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there's a part of me that thinks this is better. I'm glad he's out of that pain."

In her plea agreement, Sangha also admitted to selling four vials of ketamine to Cody McLaury in August 2019, who died hours later from an overdose.

She further acknowledged possessing drugs with intent to distribute at her North Hollywood residence and using the home to store, package, and distribute narcotics, including ketamine and methamphetamine, since at least June 2019.