A woman branded the "Ketamine Queen" has pleaded guilty to selling Friends star Matthew Perry the drug that killed him.

The medical examiner ruled that ketamine, typically used as a surgical anaesthetic, was the primary cause of death.

Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home by his assistant on October 28, 2023.

Jasveen Sangha pleaded guilty on Wednesday to five federal charges, including providing the beloved actor with the drug that ultimately led to his death.

Sangha’s trial had been planned to start later this month, but today became the fifth and final defendant charged in Perry's overdose death to admit guilt.

Branding her the "Ketamine Queen", prosecutors had planned to the 42-year-old at the centre of the events that led to Perry’s death.

Making good on a deal she signed on August 18, Sangha pleaded guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

Prosecutors agreed to drop three other counts related to the distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of methamphetamine that was unrelated to the Perry case.

The final plea deal came a year after federal prosecutors announced that five people had been charged in Perry's October 28 2023 death after a sweeping investigation.

Sangha could face up to 65 years in prison.

The judge is not bound to follow any terms of the plea agreement, but prosecutors said in the document that they will ask for less than the maximum. None of the co-defendants have been sentenced yet.

Sangha and Dr Salvador Plasencia, who pleaded guilty in July, had been the primary targets of the investigation.

Three other defendants: Dr Mark Chavez, Kenneth Iwamasa; and Erik Fleming; pleaded guilty in exchange for their co-operation, which included statements implicating Sangha and Plasencia.