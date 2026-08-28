UK Border Force blocked a whopping 1.3 tonnes of the drug from reaching communities across the country over the first three months of 2026, new figures show

Regular use of the drug can cause severe and permanent damage to the bladder and urinary tract. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

A record amount of ketamine seized at the UK border has reached a fifteen year high, as officials warn of “serious” health risks of using the drug.

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Popularity of the drug has surged amongst young Brits. Picture: Alamy

Regular use of the drug can cause severe and permanent damage to the bladder and urinary tract, and in the most serious cases it can be fatal. A massive 300kg of the drug was seized at Harwich International Port alone over the past year. Two significant seizures saw drivers arriving from the Hook of Holland – 100kg was intercepted in February, and a further 200kg was blocked in May. Border Force also stopped 59,000 doses of nitrous oxide from crossing into the UK between January and March – a significant increase on the 35,000 doses in the previous quarter. Over 9,000kg of cocaine was seized during the same period, and cannabis made up around 85% of all interceptions by weight.

UK Border Force seized a record 1.3 tonnes of Ketamine in the first three months of 2026. Picture: Alamy