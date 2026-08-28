Ketamine seizures reach fifteen-year high
UK Border Force blocked a whopping 1.3 tonnes of the drug from reaching communities across the country over the first three months of 2026, new figures show
A record amount of ketamine seized at the UK border has reached a fifteen year high, as officials warn of “serious” health risks of using the drug.
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UK Border Force blocked a whopping 1.3 tonnes of the drug from reaching communities across the country over the first three months of 2026, new figures show.
The previous record was set at 1.2 tonnes between April to June 2025.
The record-breaking seizure was 42% higher than in the final quarter of 2025, when almost 915kg of the substance was intercepted before it could enter the UK illegally.
This comes amid rising concern about the misuse of the drug, particularly among young people.
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Regular use of the drug can cause severe and permanent damage to the bladder and urinary tract, and in the most serious cases it can be fatal.
A massive 300kg of the drug was seized at Harwich International Port alone over the past year.
Two significant seizures saw drivers arriving from the Hook of Holland – 100kg was intercepted in February, and a further 200kg was blocked in May.
Border Force also stopped 59,000 doses of nitrous oxide from crossing into the UK between January and March – a significant increase on the 35,000 doses in the previous quarter.
Over 9,000kg of cocaine was seized during the same period, and cannabis made up around 85% of all interceptions by weight.
This comes following a new agreement between the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand to strengthen efforts against synthetic opioids.
Nitazenes - a synthetic opioid - can be between 50 and 500 times more powerful than heroin, the government said.
Over 1,000 confirmed deaths in the UK were connected to synthetic opioids between 1 June 2023 and 5 June 2025, according to new figures.
Minister for Migration and Citizenship Jo White said the record ketamine seizure reflected the “dedication, professionalism and vigilance” of Border Force officers.
She added: “Every seizure prevents harm, disrupts organised crime and helps protect families and communities across the country.
“Criminal gangs profit from addiction and misery, and we are determined to stop them.”