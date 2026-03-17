Narco subs are trafficking drugs across the Atlantic. Picture: Getty

By Fraser Knight

Drug supply to the UK is continuing to grow, authorities have warned, revealing the number of under-18s seeking treatment after Ketamine use has tripled in three years.

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Deaths linked to synthetic opioid nitazenes have also hit 1,000, after being cut into heroin. The head of the National Crime Agency (NCA) declared that illegal substances are still the ‘single biggest driver’ of serious crime in the country, as he set out his annual threat assessment. New technologies, including semi-submersibles, are being used to smuggle drugs across the Atlantic from South America, Graeme Biggar said, as cocaine production there has reached a record high. Read more: At least 400 killed after Pakistan air strike hits drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul Read more: Gang dubbed 'Deliveroo for prisons' jailed for using drones to smuggle weapons and drugs

And while the heroin market has remained ‘broadly stable’ according to the agency’s calculation, they say adults presenting at healthcare centres for problems linked to ketamine have increased tenfold in a decade. Speaking to reporters, the NCA’s director general said: “New technology is playing a key role in this old crime. “It’s evolving and giving scale to criminals in a way we just never saw five or ten years ago. “And is being used to create new drugs like synthetic opioids, to smuggle drugs across borders and into prisons, GPS trackers are being attached to drugs thrown off container ships into the Channel and to sell drugs on the open and dark web.” Of the 1,000 deaths which have been linked to nitazenes since June 2023, the NCA boss said, the issue has been more notable in Scotland, describing it as ‘fitting more into the drug culture’ there, with habitual heroin users.

Crew members of the cutter Valiant as they board a self-propelled semi-submersible in international waters, in 2019. Picture: Alamy

Describing the figure as ‘extraordinary’, Mr Biggar pointed to the problem in North America, where one year saw 70,000 deaths, warning that the number could have been higher. 17 different types of nitazene have been identified in the UK so far. He said: “We’ve thrown everything at trying to reduce this because we were genuinely worried it was going to increase exponentially. “We don’t take too much confidence from the figure - we still think it could take off - and one of the reasons death has come down is naloxone. It’s definitely saved lives.” Naloxone is a drug that can reverse the effects of an overdose. Cocaine use has continued to rise in the UK, the director general said, which in turn has increased crime rates linked to the sale of the drug.