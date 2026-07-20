Liverpool and Newcastle football legend Kevin Keegan has died aged 75 after a career that saw him manage England and win two Ballon d'Ors.

Keegan was diagnosed with stomach cancer in January and shared that the disease had spread to other parts of his body last month.

It was announced on Monday that he had died.

One of English football's all-time greats, Keegan won titles at Liverpool and Hamburger SV, and as a manager led Newcastle from the second division to the brink of Premier League glory and also took England to Euro 2000.

But when asked by Peter Graves at an event in Tyne Theatre in June, he said he did not want a statue.

“My statue is the way people receive me," he said, adding that he had not been back to St James's Park since a dispute with the Newcastle board led to his departure as manager in 2009, his last job in football.

"You will have to wait until I die, I'm afraid," he added. "I'm not against the statues that are outside."

“I want to say goodbye. I didn’t get the chance when I left the club last time."

Here are the statistics around Kevin Keegan's career.