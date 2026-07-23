A Harley-Davidson motorcycle once owned by Kevin Keegan has sold at auction for more than £35,000, days after the footballer’s death aged 75.

The one-off Sportster features a completely bespoke livery inspired by Keegan’s time at Newcastle United, commissioned by “King Kev” and bought from a dealership in Newcastle itself.

His 1990 Sportster sold for £35,075 during an H&H Classics auction at the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull, West Midlands, on Wednesday.

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On display at the Newcastle Breweries Museum during the first few years of its life, the Sportster was later installed on a specially-made plinth in Keegan’s home office.

Based on an XLH 1200 Sportster, the bike has a number of modifications, including custom drag bars, billet levers and a shortened mudguard.

Recommissioned by specialists at Motor Restoration, it has a clean bill of health and new tyres.

Keegan had asked H&H Classics to sell the motorcycle five months ago, and the winning bidder was an American-domiciled British businessman.

The firm said some proceeds from the sale would be donated to a cancer charity.

Mike Davis, senior motorcycle specialist at H&H Classics, said: “You could feel the passion from the bidders who were keen to show their appreciation for one of this country’s greatest ever footballers.”

Keegan, who played for Liverpool in the 1970s before becoming a player and manager at Newcastle, had been undergoing treatment for stage four cancer.