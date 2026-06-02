Kevin Keegan has said he does not want a statue outside Newcastle's St James's Park until he has died, after he revealed a stage four cancer diagnosis.

The football legend, who played for England and Newcastle before going on to manage both sides, shared the health update on Sunday, indicating that the disease has spread to other parts of his body.

Keegan, 75, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in January and is now planning his farewell, stating at an event last weekend that he wanted to "say goodbye properly" to supporters.

One of English football's all-time greats, Keegan won titles at Liverpool and Hamburger SV, and as a manager led Newcastle from the second division to the brink of Premier League glory and also took England to Euro 2000.

But when asked by Peter Graves at an event in Tyne Theatre on Sunday, he said he did not want a statue.

“My statue is the way people receive me," he said, adding that he had not been back to St James's Park since a dispute with the Newcastle board led to his departure as manager in 2009, his last job in football.

"You will have to wait until I die, I'm afraid," he added. "I'm not against the statues that are outside."

“I want to say goodbye. I didn’t get the chance when I left the club last time."

Here are the statistics around Kevin Keegan's career.