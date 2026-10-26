Sir Kevin received a knighthood for his services to the MND community, as well as for services to league and union rugby.

Sir Kevin Sinfield is made a Knight Bachelor by The Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

The Prince of Wales has praised former rugby league captain Sir Kevin Sinfield, saying he should have received his knighthood “years ago”.

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The rugby coach and motor neurone disease (MND) campaigner was one of 60 people to receive honours from William at a recent investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Sir Kevin, who has raised millions for charity, received a knighthood for his services to the MND community, as well as for services to league and union rugby. The prince said: “I think, frankly, he should have been Sir Kevin years ago. “I don’t know how he keeps going, I’m worried about his knees, I’m worried about his hips. The guy is just a machine. Read more: Rob Burrow would ‘laugh but be really proud’ of knighthood, Sir Kevin Sinfield says as he receives honour Read more: Prince William jokes about dreams of becoming a DJ in surprise TV appearance

Sir Kevin Sinfield after he was made a Knight Bachelor at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

“He’s a top bloke, really nice guy, good, honest, kind, decent northerner and I love that about Kevin, that there is no ego with him. He is what you get.” The Prince and Princess of Wales recently surprised Sir Kevin in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, as he completed the third day of his final 7 in 7 running challenges. The challenge involved completing an ultra-marathon every day for seven days. The fundraiser was inspired by his former Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow, who died in 2024 after living with MND for four-and-a-half years. The prince said he had also written a letter to Mr Burrow’s family. “Everyone grieves differently and every circumstance is different, so you need to take your time over it,” he said. “It’s always better to say something around grief than it is to ignore it.”

Sir Kevin Sinfield on the final day of his 7 in 7 challenge. Picture: James Giblin/Alamy