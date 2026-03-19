Civil trials between Mr Spacey and the three men were due to begin in October

The actor denies the allegations. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Three men who alleged that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted them have agreed to “terms of settlement” with the actor in their High Court claims against him.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ruari Cannon, who has waived his right to anonymity, along with two others who have not, claimed Mr Spacey abused them at times between 2000 and 2015 after meeting the Hollywood star through his position as artistic director at the Old Vic theatre. Mr Spacey has denied the allegations. Civil trials between Mr Spacey and the three men were due to begin in October, but on March 13 2026, Mrs Justice Lambert ordered the proceedings to be paused. Read more: Chuck Norris 'rushed to hospital' days after celebrating 88th birthday Read more: UK reality TV star found dead in ditch in Thailand as police launch investigation

In 2023, the actor was cleared of all sexual assault charges brought by men during his time as Artistic Director of The Old Vic Theatre. Picture: Getty

The order said: “Upon the parties having agreed to the terms of settlement as set out in the confidential schedule.” It continued: “By consent, it is ordered that all further proceedings against the defendant in these actions be stayed upon the terms set out in this order and in the confidential schedule.” The judge made no order as to costs. The terms of the order are confidential and no details have been made available.

Old Vic Theatre In London. Picture: Getty