The list includes former Prince Andrew, who was arrested on Thursday over claims of 'misconduct in public office'.

The key public figures investigated over ties to Jeffrey Epstein following Andrew's arrest.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Probes into a string of high profile figures continue following the release of the Epstein Files, with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor the latest name to face arrest in light of new evidence.

Following the royal's arrest on Thursday for 'misconduct in public office', several other high profile figures around the world remain under formal investigation or have been detained in police custody. The DOJ shared the files after the Epstein Files Transparency Act was passed, releasing an initial batch in November before many more on January 30, followed by several other batch releases. The fallout from the release has been extensive, with police 'assessing' information linked to a slew of public figures, both at home and abroad. Those figures include former US ambassador Peter Mandelson, with Andrew subsequently arrested on formal charges linked to his role as trade envoy. Despite the disgraced financier taking his own life in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking, a string of other individuals on the international stage have also subsequently been investigated and arrested.

The Prince and Princess of Wales support the King's statement following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of 'misconduct in public office' - with the former Prince continuing to deny any wrongdoing. The royal has long-established links to the financier, with the royal spotted alongside Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2000. The former Duke of York, who had all his titles removed last year by the King for his associations with the sex offender financier, will have a muted his 66th birthday celebrations on February 19. Police were seen to swoop on his Sandringham home shortly after 8am on February 19, with six police vehicles and plain clothes police officers in attendance. Following reports police attended the royal residence, Thames Valley Police confirmed a man in his 60s had been arrested and is being interviewed under caution. Misconduct in public office is a serious offence and carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell The most renowned of Epstein's associates, Maxwell's ties to the paedophile financier reportedly trace back to 1992, where she met the financier at a party in New York. A close associate of the disgraced financier, Maxwell and Epstein were spotted with several high profile figures over the years - including The Duke of York. Maxwell was eventually arrested on July 3, 2020, in New Hampshire. Charges against Maxwell include: Conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal sex acts,

Conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts,

Transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts,

Sex trafficking conspiracy, and,

Sex trafficking of a minor. The 63-year-old Maxwell moved from FCI Tallahassee in Florida to Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas last summer. Maxwell was sentenced to be in prison until 2037 and began her sentenced in FCI Tallahassee, a minimum security prison in Florida.

Jean-Luc Brunel

Jean-Luc Brunel French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, 76, has long been linked to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. An associate of the sex offender, Jean-Luc Brunel was found hanged in his prison cell in Paris in February 2022. Brunel, who had denied any wrongdoing, was being held at Paris' high security La Santé prison at the time - the address that more recently held former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Brunel had been held behind bars for over a year during an investigated after he was arrested on suspicion of the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation. Brunel's lawyers had previously said the agent had been "crushed" by the allegations, and blamed a "media-judicial system".

Peter Mandelson

Peter Mandelson Peter Mandelson is the latest figure to have evidence 'assessed' by police. While not under formal investigation, the former US ambassador stepped back from his role after a string of photos and emails emerged as part of the latest Epstein Files release. Officers were spotted at Mandelson's Regent's Park address earlier this month, with officers retrieving several boxes of documents. "I was wrong to believe him following his conviction and to continue my association with him afterwards," he said in the wake of the release. "I apologise unequivocally for doing so to the women and girls who suffered." It was revealed that Peter Mandelson's ministerial assistant sent Jeffrey Epstein a copy of a government speech prior to its delivery to the public, documents appear to show. It follows images of Lord Mandelson standing in his underwear beside a woman in a bath robe.

Former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland Former Norwegian PM and Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland has been mentioned multiple times throughout the latest batch of documents released as part of the Epstein Files. It comes after prosecutors allege Epstein “created a vast network of underage victims for him to sexually exploit,” that linked several powerful officials throughout Europe. Recent days have seen the Council of Europe waive Jagland's immunity in the wake of Epstein links. The revelation follows a formal request from Norwegian police, after an investigation was launched to probe corruption allegations linked to the disgraced financier. "At the request of the Norwegian authorities, the Council of Europe’s statutory decision-making body decided to waive the immunity from legal process accorded to Mr Thorbjørn Jagland in his capacity as former Secretary General,” the Council of Europe announced Wednesday." Jagland’s lawyer, Anders Brosveet, had previously said he welcomed the investigation.

Terje Rød-Larsen

Terje Rød-Larsen and wife Mona Juul Norway’s role in the Oslo Accords has now come into question after Mona Juul and her husband Terje Rod-Larsen's names were mentioned as part of the latest batch release of the Epstein files. A trove of documents revealed that two of Norway's top-diplomats were involved in alleged financial crimes, with the pair now being investigated by Økokrim - the country's national crime squad. Mona Juul resigned as ambassador to Jordan and Iraq earlier this month and is accused of gross corruption while working at the ministry of foreign affairs. The investigation into the pair involve alleged corruption and misuse of state funds tied to their association with Epstein. Authorities are also examining financial arrangements and internships linked to Epstein’s network.

Jack lang is being investigated by French police, with searches of Paris' prestigious Arab World Institute taking place.