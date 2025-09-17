Here are the key timings for the first day of the US president's historic second state visit.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at Stansted Airport. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

US President Donald Trump will be treated to a historic flypast on the first day of his second state visit to the UK.

It will be the first time US and UK aircraft have flown together in a military flypast for a state visit. Mr Trump has already been feted with a grand state visit to the UK, hosted by the late Queen in 2019. Here are the key timings for the first day of his second state visit. Arrival and procession – 12pm Mr and Mrs Trump will be greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales just before midday, before being formally welcomed by the King and Queen as a royal salute is fired from six First World War-era guns on the east lawn of Windsor Castle and at the Tower of London. The Trumps will be treated to a carriage procession through the Windsor estate with Charles, Camilla, William and Kate along a route towards the castle that is lined by members of the Armed Forces, with three military bands from the Royal Marines, the Army and the RAF. Read more: Donald Trump’s Windsor state visit to feature unprecedented military pageantry and joint UK-US flypast Read more: Donald Trump says he 'loves the UK' as he touches down for second state visit to meet 'good friend' King Charles

Union Jack flags and the Stars and Stripes of the American Flag outside Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

Guard of Honour – 12.20pm Mr Trump, accompanied by Charles, is set to inspect the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle. The Massed Band of the Grenadier Guards, Coldstream Guards and Scots Guards will perform the UK and US national anthems. After this, members of the Royal Family will join the Trumps in the State Dining Room and the visitors will be taken to see a special display of Royal Collection items that relate to the United States of America, in the Green Drawing Room. In a private moment, Mr and Mrs Trump will visit the late Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, and lay a wreath. It will be followed by a short tour of the chapel and a musical performance from the chapel choir.

Trump inspecting the Guard of Honour during the Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace in 2019. Picture: Alamy

Beating Retreat – 4.20 A group of 200 military musicians will perform a rendition of Beating Retreat on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle, watched by spectators including UK and US military personnel and military families. Beating Retreat is a military spectacle and ceremony that originated in the early years of organised warfare and symbolises the end of the day when camp gates were closed and ceremonial flags were lowered. It takes place on Horse Guards Parade every year in June, when the salute is taken by a member of the Royal Family. Flypast – 4.45pm Mr Trump will be treated to a flypast by the Red Arrows and UK and US F-35 military jets on the east lawn at Windsor Castle. The four Lightnings will demonstrate the close ties between the UK and US Armed Forces and comprise two F-35B from number 207 Squadron, the United Kingdom’s F-35B Operational Conversion Unit based at RAF Marham, and two F-35As from the 493rd Fighter Squadron, United States Air Force, based at RAF Lakenheath. It will be the first time US and UK aircraft have flown together for such a visit.

US President Donald Trump, late Queen Elizabeth II, Melania Trump, the then Prince of Wales and the then Duchess of Cornwall at the state banquet in 2019. Picture: Alamy

Grand state banquet – Evening The traditional grand state banquet is set to take place at Windsor Castle in the evening, with both Mr Trump and Charles set to give speeches as the glittering event gets underway. The banquet will conclude with traditional Scottish airs performed by 12 pipers from the Scots Guards. Mr Trump will hold talks with Sir Keir Starmer at the Prime Minister’s country residence, Chequers, on Thursday.