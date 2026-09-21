The key to Sir Paul McCartney’s childhood home is to go on sale at auction, where it is expected to fetch between £2,000 and £3,000.

The house, at 20 Forthlin Road in Liverpool, has been owned by the National Trust since 1995, and is where the Beatles star lived with his family from 1955 until late 1963 before he rose to fame.

Built in 1949 and owned by the local authority, the McCartney family moved into the property in 1955 when the musician was at secondary school.

He lived there with his parents, Mary and Jim McCartney and his younger brother Mike. Sadly, only a year after the family moved in, Mary died.

It was at 20 Forthlin Road that Sir Paul learned to play trumpet, piano, guitar and drums.

The singer relocated to London in 1963 and his father moved out the following year.

The house then became owned by Ashley and Sheila Jones, who had frequent visits from Beatles fans over the years.

The house key came into the possession of 13-year-old Beatles fan Kathleen Salt, maiden name Duffy, from New York after she wrote a letter addressed to Occupant, 20 Forthlin Road, Allerton, Liverpool.

Months later, to her astonishment, she received a three-page handwritten reply from Ashley Jones.

Mr Jones explained that he had been given two original keys to the property and believed the key he was sending Kathy could have been Sir Paul’s own key.

For Ms Salt, the arrival of the letter and key was nothing short of miraculous.

More than six decades later, she still vividly remembers the excitement of receiving the package, saying: “If hope could be sealed into an envelope, surely, miraculously, I’d managed to do that.”

Ms Salt’s father, Frank Duffy, provided security for the band during their first American tour in 1964 and took the opportunity to ask them for autographs for his daughter, each inscribed to “Kathy”.

These will also be offered by Dominic Winter in the same sale in October.