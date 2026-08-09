Westminster Council has hit back at the Mayor, saying pubs and bars are impacted by cuts to policing that mean people are worried about safety when they go out.

Khan accuses council of 'undermining' London's nightlife as pubs row deepens. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Mayor of London, Sir Sadiq Khan, has accused Westminster Council of undermining efforts to make London’s nightlife the best in the world, as a row over proposed licensing changes deepens.

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Sir Sadiq has hit out at an "outdated, inconsistent, and illogical licensing system", that he claims has treated London’s nightlife "like a luxury, rather than recognising it for the essential and extraordinary national asset it is". His comments come after Westminster City Council published a draft set of policies, encouraging bar staff to put out tables and chairs in place of standing drinking space, and prioritising licences for bars and restaurants that close at 10pm. Under proposals that have been branded "nimbyism" and "anti-growth'", Westminster Council also suggested it will “normally” refuse any applications for new bars, pubs, and music venues in the West End Cumulative Impact Zone, which consists of Soho and large areas of the West End. The Mayor has now waded into the row, criticising Westminster’s proposed approach, saying, if adopted, it would "undermine City Hall’s efforts... to make London’s nightlife the best in the world". Read more: Wetherspoons bans Meta Glasses in pubs amid privacy concerns Read more: The end of standing at Soho pubs? Council wants fewer crowds and more table service - and suggests last orders at 10pm

People stand outside a pub in Soho, drinking and chatting. Picture: Alamy

Sir Sadiq said: "We now have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make that vision a reality by breathing new life into London’s night-time economy." He added: "Ultimately, this is about the kind of city we want London to become – a place where the rules which govern public space serve the common good for the benefit of all. "Our success in cutting crime shows that, when Westminster and City Hall work together, we can achieve extraordinary results. "I hope that, by taking the same approach to licensing, we can protect the soul of our capital – and build a night-time economy that is truly befitting of the greatest city in the world." He was also critical of the current licensing system, saying: "Licensing decisions that could make or break our city’s nightlife have, in my view, been skewed towards the interests of a handful of highly vocal residents and councillors, without giving enough weight to the effects on London’s wider economy and culture."

Westminster Council has hit back at the Mayor's statement, and turned attention to the difficulties pubs and bars face with rising costs and bills from central government, and cuts to policing and safety concerns affecting the way people engage in the nightlife London has to offer. Cllr Tim Barnes, deputy leader of Westminster City Council and cabinet member for growth and planning, said: "We talk to pub and bar owners all the time, and their real issue is not licensing - it is the ever-mounting costs being loaded on them by central Government, with venues facing rising bills and the increasing cost of employing staff. "Cuts to policing mean people are worried about safety when they go out and an inadequate public transport network which doesn't allow them to go home when it gets late. "Both of these are squarely the responsibility of the Mayor's office. "If the Mayor was genuinely interested in helping the pub industry rather than simply a relentless power grab of licensing laws, he would address the real challenges to the industry."

New powers in the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Act 2026 mean the Mayor has the powers to challenge the local licensing system. It amends the Licensing Act 2003, placing a statutory obligation on all London licensing authorities to consult the Mayor of London on the formulation of their local licensing policy and to have regard to the London Strategic Licensing Policy when exercising their licensing functions.