Sir Sadiq called for “reassurance” from Mr Burnham’s Government that there would be no shift away from commitments to end reliance on fossil fuels

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has urged Andy Burnham not to “slow down on net zero” after a summer of heatwaves and wildfires. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Andy Burnham has been warned not to “slow down on net zero” by London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, who argued the heatwave and wildfires showed the need for action on climate change.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister has acknowledged the devastation caused by the extreme weather is due to climate change but has faced criticism over his stance on North Sea oil and gas and potentially watering-down targets for the take-up of electric vehicles. Sir Sadiq, who has been nominated for a life peerage, called for “reassurance” from Mr Burnham’s Government that there would be no shift away from commitments to end reliance on fossil fuels, demanding international “action over apathy” on climate change. Mr Burnham has promised a “pragmatic” approach to North Sea oil and gas, winning praise from US President Donald Trump who has advocated a “drill, baby, drill” approach to the fossil fuel reserves. Read more: Rail bosses make case for funding to tackle climate change after derailments Read more: Metropolitan Police mistakenly leaks details of 143 of Al Fayed's alleged victims

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan (front, centre) awaiting a speech by outgoing Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, before Labour leader Andy Burnham is confirmed as the new Prime Minister. Picture: Alamy

Labour’s 2024 election manifesto promised there would be no new licences for exploration of oil and gas fields, although this still leaves open the option of greater exploitation of existing sites. In a sign of tensions within Labour over the issue, Sir Sadiq said the planet was in a “deeply precarious position”. “And that’s why we need reassurance from the Government that they won’t slow down on net zero or reducing our reliance on oil and gas and that they’ll continue accelerating the green investment we need to get our country and planet back on track,” he said. He said national governments around the world ”must choose action over apathy and commit to delivering Net Zero, reducing our reliance on oil and gas, and investing in the large-scale green projects we urgently need to cut emissions, adapt to extreme heat, and protect communities from flooding and wildfires”.

It comes after a summer of rampant wildfires and drought in the UK, including in Stourbridge, where a huge blaze left just the charred remains of houses near a local golf course. Picture: Alamy