By Ella Bennett

Sir Sadiq Khan has praised Donald Trump's intervention in Israel's war on Gaza, but doubled down on calling the US President "racist and misogynistic".

The London Mayor has been locked in a long-running war of words with the US President, with Mr Trump accusing Sir Sadiq of doing a “terrible job” and claiming that “crime in London is through the roof”. In response, Sir Sadiq has called the US President "racist, sexist and Islamophobic", and accused him of spreading misinformation. Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, Sir Sadiq addressed his feud with President Trump, but offered him praise for his role in bringing about a ceasefire in Gaza. When asked by Tom if he gives President Trump any credit for the ceasefire, Sir Sadiq said "absolutely". Read more: Starmer to join Prince William at Cop 30, but Trump will stay home Read more: Donald Trump backs Andrew Cuomo to become New York's next mayor as voters head to the polls today

He said: "What you saw prior to that ceasefire was every day turning on social media or listening to the news, the awful stories about what's happening in Gaza. "We've also seen, as a consequence of President Trump's intervention, those hostages being released and those bodies being returned. "We haven't yet got a permanent ceasefire, we haven't yet got the aid flowing in. "But I think you've got to recognise, because of President Trump's intervention, Prime Minister Netanyahu listened. "We want more of that because there's only one country that can influence what that man." Tom asked: "So he could be a climate wrecking, Islamophobic, racist, misogynist, but he can get at least one thing right?"

Sir Sadiq said "you've got to give credit where it's due", but doubled down on his critique of the President's character. "I do believe he's a misogynist based upon the evidence," he said. "I do believe he's a race based on the evidence. I do believe the espoused anti-Muslim hatred. "But the evidence is also that he was directly responsible for ensuring the daily bloodshed we've seen of that scale in Gaza has reduced, not ended. It's reduced."

