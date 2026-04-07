Iran's Kharg Island has been hit by several strikes, according to state media, as the Revolutionary Guard issues a warning to regional neighbours.

The Mehr news agency is reporting that the US and Israel have hit the island in several strikes.

A US official told Fox News that the US had conducted strikes against military targets on the island, however, no troops have been deployed.

The official said that targets included bunkers, a radar station, and ammunition storage.

The US has previously targeted military positions on Kharg but avoided hitting key infrastructure.

In a post on Telegram, state media said: "The American-Zionist enemy has carried out several attacks on Kharg Island, and several explosions have also been heard on the island."

It comes as Iran's Revolutionary Guard has warned its neighbours that "restraint is over", adding that it will target US and partners' infrastructure and disrupt regional oil and gas supplies "for years".

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