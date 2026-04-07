'Several explosions' rock Kharg Island hours before Trump ‘deadline’ - as Iran insists 'restraint is over'
Iran's Kharg Island has been hit by several strikes, according to state media, as the Revolutionary Guard issues a warning to regional neighbours.
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The Mehr news agency is reporting that the US and Israel have hit the island in several strikes.
A US official told Fox News that the US had conducted strikes against military targets on the island, however, no troops have been deployed.
The official said that targets included bunkers, a radar station, and ammunition storage.
The US has previously targeted military positions on Kharg but avoided hitting key infrastructure.
In a post on Telegram, state media said: "The American-Zionist enemy has carried out several attacks on Kharg Island, and several explosions have also been heard on the island."
It comes as Iran's Revolutionary Guard has warned its neighbours that "restraint is over", adding that it will target US and partners' infrastructure and disrupt regional oil and gas supplies "for years".
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Read more: Oil prices nudge higher amid caution ahead of Trump’s Iran deadline
US President Donald Trump has given Tehran until 8pm on Tuesday Washington time (1am on Wednesday UK time) to end its blockade of the strait or be bombed “back to the Stone Ages”.
At a press conference on Monday, Mr Trump reiterated his threat to attack Iran’s civilian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, dismissing the suggestion that such actions would constitute a war crime.
Iran flatly rejected a proposed ceasefire that would see the Strait of Hormuz opened for a short time.
Trump later said: "It's not good enough, but it's a very significant step forward."
“We are obliterating their country. And I hate to do it, but we're obliterating it.
"They just don't want to say ‘uncle.’ They don't want to cry as the expression goes ‘uncle,’ but they will.
"And if they don't, They'll have no bridges. They'll have no power plants. They'll have no anything. I won't go further because there are other things that are worse than those two.
"If it were up to me I'd take the oil, I'd keep the oil, we'd make plenty of money."
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