The incident occurred during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town eight years ago, resulted in one-year bans for captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner.

Usman Khawaja has claimed the entire team were aware of the plot and that the same tactic had first been used during the previous Test in Gqeberha. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Former Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has claimed the entire Australia team, including its coaching staff, were aware of the 2018 sandpaper scandal.

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The incident took place during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town eight years ago, when cameras caught Cameron Bancroft using sandpaper on the ball in an attempt to generate reverse swing. Captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner received one-year bans as a result of the scandal, while Bancroft, a junior player, was suspended for nine months. Until now, no other player had admitted responsibility for the incident. Australia's bowling unit of Pat Cummins, now captain, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon even released a statement in 2021 denying any knowledge of the tactic. However, Khawaja has now claimed the entire team were aware of the plot and that the same tactic had first been used during the previous Test in Gqeberha. He also revealed that he was never interviewed by Cricket Australia during its subsequent investigation. Read more: Newcastle defender finds himself at centre of police operation after being spotted with bow and arrows Read more: Portugal boss 'has no guilt' over Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement after he suspended star following row

Captain Steve Smith (right) and vice-captain David Warner (left) received one-year bans as a result of the scandal. Picture: Getty

“It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald, which is serialising his autobiography. “In an ideal world, I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to be the one who comes out and talks about the truth. The issue is that I genuinely thought after eight years the truth would have been out by now. “Maybe I thought Davey (Warner) would have exposed it, or someone else would have talked about it more. I just didn’t think it was going to come down to this.” The incident sparked widespread public criticism, with then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull branding the scandal “a disgrace” and an “affront” to the nation. Reflecting on the controversy in September, Smith described the episode as a “traumatic experience” and said he was “thrown to the wolves” in its aftermath.

England fans at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground holding sandpaper as they give Australia’s David Warner a send-off in 2019. Picture: Getty