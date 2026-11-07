‘It was all of us’: Khawaja claims entire Australian cricket team knew about 2018 sandpaper scandal
The incident occurred during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town eight years ago, resulted in one-year bans for captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner.
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Former Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has claimed the entire Australia team, including its coaching staff, were aware of the 2018 sandpaper scandal.
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The incident took place during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town eight years ago, when cameras caught Cameron Bancroft using sandpaper on the ball in an attempt to generate reverse swing.
Captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner received one-year bans as a result of the scandal, while Bancroft, a junior player, was suspended for nine months.
Until now, no other player had admitted responsibility for the incident. Australia's bowling unit of Pat Cummins, now captain, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon even released a statement in 2021 denying any knowledge of the tactic.
However, Khawaja has now claimed the entire team were aware of the plot and that the same tactic had first been used during the previous Test in Gqeberha.
He also revealed that he was never interviewed by Cricket Australia during its subsequent investigation.
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“It was all of us. Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald, which is serialising his autobiography.
“In an ideal world, I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to be the one who comes out and talks about the truth. The issue is that I genuinely thought after eight years the truth would have been out by now.
“Maybe I thought Davey (Warner) would have exposed it, or someone else would have talked about it more. I just didn’t think it was going to come down to this.”
The incident sparked widespread public criticism, with then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull branding the scandal “a disgrace” and an “affront” to the nation.
Reflecting on the controversy in September, Smith described the episode as a “traumatic experience” and said he was “thrown to the wolves” in its aftermath.
In his autobiography, Khawaja has dedicated the chapter on the Cape Town scandal to Smith, Warner and Bancroft.
He added: “Even in the change rooms when I was talking to them after the game, I said, ‘Take this as a team. We did this as a team’.
“I’m not doing this for any other reason than I think it’s the right thing to do. I’ve always felt like there’s more to life than just cricket, and these guys, in some respect, deserve that justice. And it just doesn’t feel like anyone’s going to give it to them.”
In response, a spokesperson for Cricket Australia said: “There has been a great deal of speculation in the eight years since the 2018 Cape Town Test, including extensive media coverage throughout last month’s series in South Africa.
“During this time there has been the ongoing opportunity to present any relevant information, and this remains the case. All relevant information presented to CA to date has been properly considered and we remain comfortable with the findings of our integrity process.”
Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann disputed Khawaja’s claims that the sandpaper plot was widely known, although he acknowledged that ball-tampering was a “big part” of international cricket at the time.
Lehmann told Australian network ABC: “I don’t think everyone would have known. You do know ball-tampering is going on because it’s been happening for 150 years.
“I can only speak to what I know, and I know ball-tampering was a big part of the game of cricket. Now it is obsolete.”