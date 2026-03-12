Consumers have been urged to be cautious about relying on anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen for pain relief due to their impact on kidney function.

“If a patient has concerns about their usage of NSAIDs, they should speak to their pharmacist who can advise them."

“Although NSAIDs, such as ibuprofen, are effective and safe medicines, patients should be aware of their impact – particularly if a patient is at increased risk of developing kidney disease – and consider alternative medication where appropriate.

Olivier Picard, chair of the NPA, said: “Medicines have the power to harm as well as to heal.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen, naproxen and diclofenac can increase blood pressure and damage blood vessels inside the kidneys.

People with a higher risk of kidney disease, such as diabetics or people with high blood pressure, should be particularly careful, according to Kidney Care UK and the National Pharmacy Association (NPA).

“Pharmacists are experts in medicines and are best placed to offer advice to people who may be concerned about any potential long-term effect of some medicines and can help patients effectively manage pain.”

About 7.2 million people in the UK are living with some form of chronic kidney disease, which usually has no symptoms in the early stages.

Kidney Care UK also estimates that about one million people are undiagnosed.

Those at an increased risk of developing the condition include: diabetics; people with high blood pressure; people with a family history of kidney disease; and those from black and south Asian communities.

Fiona Loud, policy director at Kidney Care UK, said: “Kidney disease can happen to anyone at any time, and can have a devastating impact on your life, relationships, finances as well as your physical and mental health.”

Of the 294,999 people who completed the charity’s kidney health checker between October 2024 and March 2026, almost a quarter (24 per cent) said they regularly used over-the-counter medication for pain relief.

Ms Loud added: “You can lose up to 90 per cent of your kidney function without realising, so it’s important to be aware of the signs to look out for, to know if you might be at increased risk, and what to do if you are concerned.

“It only takes a few minutes to complete our online kidney health checker to see if you might be at increased risk.

“If you have any concerns, you can raise these with your GP or have a chat with your local pharmacist.”