The evidence suggests social media continues to be the main vehicle for these illegal vapes making their way into the hands and mouths of children.

By Chris Chambers

An investigation by LBC has found shocking numbers of vapes seized in Lancashire schools contained illegal drugs, with dozens of pupils ending up in hospital and others willing to conceal vapes internally to smuggle them into class.

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Three hundred and fifty vapes seized from pupils across East Lancashire were sent to a lab at Bristol University and tested for the presence of substances other than nicotine, and alarmingly 30% of them came back as containing drugs. In 95% of those cases, that drug was Spice. Chris McKee, a constable with Lancashire Police, has been at the forefront of the investigation and told LBC: “Spice is a psychoactive substance made up of a huge number of chemicals and the affect it has on your body varies from child to child, but we’ve seen children admitted to hospital. "In East Lancashire hospitals for a six-month period, we saw 33 children admitted, and they said they’d had a vape. Very regularly you’ll see kids in school having an episode, and I’ll often be called to schools to test a vape because they think it’s linked to a child’s decline in behaviour or a medical episode that day.” Read more: Prison officer jailed after inappropriate relationship with drug dealer dubbed 'Latvian Pablo Escobar' Read more: Vapes could be hidden from view and sold in plain packaging under new plans to protect children

An investigation by LBC has found shocking numbers of vapes seized in Lancashire schools contained illegal drugs. Picture: LBC

Aside from the concerns about children becoming addicted to nicotine, experts are worried an addiction to hardcore drugs like Spice will leave them facing a lifetime of torment. Constable McKee added: "A young girl, 14, who we believe was really entrenched in the use of Spice, was concealing the tip of the vape which contained the drug within her person, in her vagina. "Obviously it’s a really gruesome thing to think about, but what worries me most is that child is going to such extreme lengths to bring Spice into school so she could smoke it during the day, and that says to me that she’s entrenched in that addiction.” Initial research by the University of Bath last year saw experts gather up vapes from concerned schools and police forces across England, with 596 vapes confiscated from pupils. Spice was detected in vapes in 74% of the participating schools across London, the West Midlands, Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire. Approximately one in six of the vapes tested contained Spice while roughly one in 90 contained THC. That research by the University of Bath was broadened out at a local level by Lancashire Police following concerns about escalating anti-social behaviour whereby young people at the centre of community unrest were seen with a vape in their hands. In one East Lancashire town, schools seized and retained 215 vapes fit for sampling, which were then sent to the University of Bath for analysis. PC McKee added: "We’re seeing a range of medical, social, physical, mental health issues arising from the use of these. "There's no real way to tell if a vape fluid has lawful chemicals in it or not by the naked eye, so it's really difficult for a person to make a firm judgement on what they're putting in their body." The evidence suggests social media continues to be the main vehicle for these illegal vapes making their way into the hands and mouths of children.

Experts are worried an addiction to hardcore drugs like Spice will leave them facing a lifetime of torment. Picture: LBC