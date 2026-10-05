Kieran Hayler was married to media personality Katie Price at the time of the allegations.

Kieran Hayler, 38, leaving Lewes Crown Court in East Sussex. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Katie Price’s ex-husband, who is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl, told her to “not tell anyone” and said he might “get in trouble for this”, a court has heard.

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Kieran Hayler, 39, is on trial at Lewes Crown Court, accused of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of a teenager in West Sussex in 2016. Jurors were told that on the first alleged occasion Hayler went to the 13-year-old and told her he really liked her and began speaking to her about having sex. He told her it was a “special thing” and they should do it before he raped her, the court heard. In the complainant’s police interview played in court, she said he was describing it to her like a “good thing I needed to do” and how special the first time was and “it was important”. Read more: Knife-wielding small boat migrant who tried to storm Israeli embassy jailed for life Read more: Eritrean man jailed for 18 months for piloting small boat across Channel

Kieran Hayler, 38, leaving Lewes Crown Court in East Sussex. Picture: Alamy

“He started crying and saying, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t take it away from you, it’s so important’,” she said. He allegedly raped her again on two further occasions. Speaking after the alleged third incident, the complainant told police: “I think by that point I knew it wasn’t quite right, he kept telling me to ‘shh’, I had to be secretive and not tell anyone.” Of the third alleged occasion, she added: “He told me to ‘shh’ so I didn’t say anything.” The court heard that Hayler told her she should not tell anyone, and that he then sexually assaulted her. She said he told her: “You can’t talk about it, you can’t tell anyone, I might get in trouble for this.” It is alleged he grabbed her hand and put it down his trousers. She told police: “I tried to forget it for so many years.” In 2021, the complainant contacted the NSPCC charity, which referred her to the police, prompting the investigation. Hayler was first interviewed by police in January 2022 and denied that any of the allegations took place and that anything sexual occurred.

Hayler was married to media personality Ms Price at the time of the allegations. Picture: Alamy