Kieran McKenna has announced he is stepping down as Ipswich boss to take a break from football just weeks after guiding the club back to the Premier League. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Kieran McKenna has announced he is stepping down as Ipswich boss to take a break from football just weeks after guiding the club back to the Premier League.

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McKenna, 40, has been strongly linked with the vacant Fulham job in recent days, but the Northern Irishman said he was leaving the Tractor Boys in order to take a break from football and spend time with his family. In a statement on Ipswich’s website, McKenna said: “It is with a mixture of gratitude, pride, sadness and contentment that I have decided to step down from the honour of managing this historic football club. “When you have the connection that we have built at this club there is never a good time to say goodbye. "However, having achieved a second promotion to the Premier League last season, with another memorable final day in our stadium, and after reflection over the last couple of weeks, I feel this is the right time for me to step aside. “After giving so much to the role over the previous five seasons, I now look forward to taking a break from management and dedicating some time to my family, who have been with me every step of my career so far.” Read More: England weather thunderstorm delay to beat Costa Rica 3-0 in final World Cup warm-up Read More: 'We dare to dream' says England boss Tuchel as Three Lions prepare for first group match

McKenna, 40, has been strongly linked with the vacant Fulham job in recent days, but the Northern Irishman said he was leaving the Tractor Boys in order to take a break from football and spend time with his family. Picture: Getty