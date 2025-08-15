At least 224 people have been killed in India and Pakistan over the last 24 hours following devastating heavy rain and flash floods.

Dozens more remain missing after torrential downpours rained down on several mountainous districts in the two countries.

At least 60 people were killed in a remote Himalayan village of Chositi in India-controlled Kashmir on Thursday.

Chositi is the last village accessible to vehicles on an annual Hindu pilgrimage route to the Machail Mata temple shrine, located in the mountains.

Many pilgrims have been evacuated to safety, but several are feared missing - with a rescue operation still under way.

Videos shared on social media show chaotic scenes of flood waters flowing through the streets, vehicles being washed away and damaged homes.

Vikram Sharma, a pilgrim, described how quickly he saw the flash floods strike.

