Killer Asian hornets to 'invade Britain' as 500 nests discovered
Asian killer hornets are set to swarm Britain after 500 nests were found in Jersey, experts have warned.
Listen to this article
The Asian hornet population has soared on the Channel Island Jersey over the last year with the number of nests, which are home to up to 10,000 of the insects each, having quadrupled.
The invasive species first arrived from mainland Europe to the island nine years ago, and have begun a full-scale invasion.
"The number of people being stung continues to rise," John De Carteret, founding member of the Jersey Asian Hornet Group said.
"The unrelentingly high number of Asian hornet reports from across the island continues to put tremendous pressure on the Jersey government's Asian hornet reporting system."
He said two government invasive species officers, alongside by pest controllers and volunteers, are racing against time to manage the surging number of nests.
Read More: All bets are off! British horseracing holds historic strike over proposed tax hikes
Mr De Carteret told NeedToKnow: "Because nests and their destruction must always take precedence, it's now reached the point where those reporting Asian hornet sightings may feel that their report is getting less follow-up.
"It's no less important, but there just isn’t anyone free to act on it. It's very simple, more support is needed, and more people to get actively involved."
So far, 469 Asian hornet nests have been discovered.
The killer insects eat honey bees, as well as wasps, flies, beetles, butterflies, moths and spiders, the University of Exeter found.
Every nest tested found honey bee remains.
"I'm still quite positive, even though these numbers are many times more than those of previous years," John said.
"This is because we have found all these, with more public awareness, engagement and reporting, experienced volunteer trackers.
"While accepting that every one of those queens or nests would have gone on to the reproductive stage, how bad would our situation be if only a tenth of those had made it through?"