Asian killer hornets are set to swarm Britain after 500 nests were found in Jersey, experts have warned.

The Asian hornet population has soared on the Channel Island Jersey over the last year with the number of nests, which are home to up to 10,000 of the insects each, having quadrupled.

The invasive species first arrived from mainland Europe to the island nine years ago, and have begun a full-scale invasion.

"The number of people being stung continues to rise," John De Carteret, founding member of the Jersey Asian Hornet Group said.

"The unrelentingly high number of Asian hornet reports from across the island continues to put tremendous pressure on the Jersey government's Asian hornet reporting system."

He said two government invasive species officers, alongside by pest controllers and volunteers, are racing against time to manage the surging number of nests.

