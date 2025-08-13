Bhim Kohli’s teenage killer to have sentence reviewed at Court of Appeal. Picture: Family handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

A teenage boy who killed elderly dog walker Bhim Kohli will not have his manslaughter sentence increased despite a review at the Court of Appeal.

Mr Kohli, 80, was punched and kicked, slapped in the face with a shoe and racially abused in an attack in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, near Leicester, on September 1 last year, and died the next day. The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to seven years’ custody in June, when he was aged 15. The Solicitor General (SG), Lucy Rigby, had referred the sentence to the Court of Appeal under the unduly lenient sentence scheme. Now, following a review by a judge in Central London, it was deemed that the manslaughter sentence handed down was adequate - despite the legal bid to increase the jail term. Read more: Bhim Kohli's teenage killers 'humiliated' pensioner in 'brutal and cruel' attack, says heartbroken daughter Read more: Boy, 15, and girl, 13, guilty of manslaughter following the death of Leicester dog walker Bhim Kohli

Bhim Kohli was punched and kicked, slapped in the face with a shoe and racially abused. Picture: PA

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) announced in July that the Solicitor General, Lucy Rigby, had referred the sentence to the Court of Appeal under the unduly lenient sentence scheme. Lawyers for the teenager will also make a bid to have the sentence reduced at the same hearing. Following a six-week trial at Leicester Crown Court, the boy was convicted of manslaughter but cleared of murder. A 13-year-old girl, who also cannot be named, was convicted alongside him. She encouraged the attack by filming parts of it while laughing, with video clips showing the balaclava-clad boy hitting Mr Kohli with a shoe. On Wednesday, Solicitor General Lucy Rigby said she respects the court's decision not to change the sentence. In a statement after the hearing on Wednesday, she said: "Bhim Kohli suffered an entirely unprovoked attack while walking his dog in his local park, the nature of which shocked the country. "It was understandable that I received several requests under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme to consider his sentence. "Following careful consideration, I concluded that the male offender's sentence should be referred to the Court of Appeal as it appeared unduly lenient. "I respect the Court of Appeal's decision. My thoughts today are with Mr Kohli's friends and family, and everyone impacted by this horrendous crime."

Flowers and tributes to Bhim Kohli are left near the Bramble Way entrance to Franklin Park, Leicester. Picture: Getty

The girl was sentenced to a three-year youth rehabilitation order by Mr Justice Turner, but her sentence has not been referred to the Court of Appeal. Mr Kohli’s children found him lying on the ground in agony, when he told his daughter that he had been called a “Paki” during the attack, the court heard in the trial. Jurors also heard the boy say in his evidence that he had a “tussle” with Mr Kohli over his slider shoe before he slapped the elderly man with it out of “instinct”, which caused the pensioner to fall to his knees, but that he denied kicking or punching him. In a letter written by the boy to a woman who had worked with him at the residential unit where he was being looked after, he wrote: “I f****** hate what I did. I regret it so much. “I have flashbacks of that day and it just upsets me. I kinda just needed anger etc releasing.” Mid Leicestershire MP Peter Bedford and the MP for South Leicestershire, Alberto Costa, wrote to the AGO in June asking for the sentences to be reviewed. A spokesperson for the AGO said last month that Ms Rigby was “appalled by this violent, cowardly attack on an innocent man”.