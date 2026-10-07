Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, was jailed for the murder of his flatmate Stuart Everett whom he killed and dismembered before scattering the body parts around Greater Manchester.

By Flaminia Luck

This is the moment a killer who murdered his flatmate and chopped his body up and scattered the parts around Greater Manchester was arrested.

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Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, of Worsley Road, Eccles was jailed for life with a minimum term of 34 years after he was found guilty of the murder of Stuart Everett. Stuart was repeatedly hit with a hammer-like weapon at the home they shared, before being dismembered with a hacksaw. A gruesome hunt for Stuart's body parts involved the discovery of his skull in four different pieces and the uncovering of the saw in a reservoir. Police added only a third of Stuart ’s body has been recovered despite extensive searches, but most of his remains will never be found. Police launched an investigation in April 2024 when a torso was discovered wrapped in plastic in an abandoned bunker in a nature reserve in Kersal Dale, Salford. Police scoured CCTV from the area and discovered, two days before, a man entering the wooded area carrying a heavy blue bag with items protruding out of it and emerging shortly after without it. Detective Sergeant Heidi Cullum explained: “He entered the Dale and after spending ten minutes, he returned with what appeared to be an empty bag. "We secured footage from a camera angle that covered the woods, which corroborated this individual was in the exact location where human remains had been discovered.”

Majerkiewicz spotted carring bags of heavy items. Picture: GMP

The force said a key suspect was then identified and they used CCTV to track his movements as far back as possible. A bus journey was identified and police worked out that the suspect had purchased an AnyBus daysaver, which meant they were able to see all journeys made that day on that ticket. Detective Sergeant Cullum added: “Through the bus information, we were able to trace the suspect back to the Winton area of Eccles in Salford. We knew this was a significant location, where the individual would come and go from frequently, likely where he and/or the victim lived. “Coincidentally, whilst our team were out conducting CCTV enquiries around this area, aiming to narrow the net, and a staff member recognised the man that we were tracking boarding a bus on Eccles New Road in Salford. "We managed to halt the bus and called for uniformed officers to arrest him.”

Forensic work in Kersal Dale. Picture: GMP

During Majerkiewicz’s arrest, he confirmed his residence as 195 Worsley Road in Winton. The investigation team determined another man lived at the address hadn’t been seen in three weeks. This was later confirmed this man was the murder victim: Stuart Everett.

Majerkiewicz being arrested. Picture: GMP

Detective Sergeant Cullum said: “It had been three weeks since Stuart’s remains were discovered in Kersal Dale and arresting the suspect was a key moment. "We felt the urgency to build a case and were battling a race against time; not only to secure CCTV footage before it was erased or overwritten but also to recover as much of Stuart as we could before nature takes its course.” “This was a driving force for us to do all we could to progress the investigation; we of course wanted to identify the man we were tracing and help bring justice, but it was equally important we return Stuart to his family so they could lay him to rest respectfully.”

Detective Sergeant Bullivant said: “We all had one common goal in this investigation, and that was to bring Stuart home. "At every briefing, we would display a picture of Stuart to remind the teams that there is a person at the centre of all this, and that would motivate everyone to work tirelessly as they combed through difficult terrain in all sorts of weather. "It was windy, raining and sometimes blazing sunshine, but the searching officers just got on with it because what we were doing was so important. “We made a remarkable find at Blackleach Reservoir on 27 April 2024. Using mobile phone analysis, detectives placed Majerkiewicz at all four corners of the reservoir. "I built our search strategy around this intel.“

Majerkiewicz has been jailed for the murder of Stuart. Picture: GMP

With support from the Northwest Underwater Search Team, a hacksaw was recovered from deep within the water which had the victims blood present on the blade. The victim’s skull was also located in four separate pieces. This was crucial evidence in ascertaining that Stuart had been murdered by multiple blunt force trauma injuries to the head. “We searched over a four-month period with determination. Every time we made a discovery, we knew we were making a difference.” “Stuart’s remains and evidence were successfully recovered from 15 of the 19 search areas and crime scenes. Approximately a third of Stuart Everett’s body was recovered, but tragically, most of his remains will never be recovered.”

Picture: GMP

'Sense of closure' Detective Chief Superintendent Lewis Hughes, the Senior Investigating Officer for this case, said: “This is a case of rarely seen complexity and scale, with detectives initially responding to partial human remains found deep within a secluded wood. But we said from the start that we wouldn’t give up, a victim and their family remained at the forefront of our minds and actions throughout. “We have been focused on both ensuring justice in this case, but also ensuring the victim could be returned to his family and laid to rest. “We knew from the beginning that we had a family somewhere that would one day learn the most distressing news that a family could ever hear, and ultimately from that moment onwards our duty was to recover and identify the victim in a respectful and dignified manner and this was just as important as solving the case and catching the killer. “It is our hope that Stuart’s family have received a sense of closure knowing we did all we could to bring him home and secure justice. I would like to commend them for the strength they have demonstrated throughout our investigation and subsequent legal proceedings. “Majerkiewicz cowardly denied murdering Stuart and has subjected his family to reliving the gruesome details of this case over the past few weeks during the trial. "Despite Majerkiewicz’s denial and cover-up plot, a jury saw the truth and found him guilty within a couple hours of deliberation.“He will now rightly serve a life sentence behind bars.”

Stuart Everett was described as an "endearing and loving human being". Picture: GMP