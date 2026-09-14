Officers saw on CCTV that Tajzai had bought a knife from a corner shop in Leeds before travelling to London by train on the same day.

By Ella Bennett

A killer was seen on CCTV buying a knife in a corner shop just hours before using it to murder a man his family member had accused of stalking.

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Sulaiman Tajzai, 18, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Friday, September 11, to murder and possession of a bladed article. Police were called to reports of a stabbing on Abbey Orchard Street, Westminster, on Friday, March 27, 2026, and found Farmanullah Sherzad, 26, unconscious. Despite the efforts of medical staff, he died at the scene around 20 minutes later. Officers saw on CCTV that Tajzai had bought a knife from a corner shop in Leeds before travelling to London by train on the same day. Read more: Speedboat killer jailed for attacking girlfriend and scarring her with a set of hot barbecue tongs Read more: ‘I felt like a human punch bag’: Stella Creasy speaks out after man who harassed her on Tube is spared jail

Sulaiman Tajzai pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Further footage showed Tajzai waiting outside Mr Sherzad's address when he arrived home from work at around 10.15pm. Upon seeing Tajzai, Mr Sherzad attempted to flee, but Tajzai chased him onto Abbey Orchard Street, where he fatally stabbed him. After the attack, Tajzai fled the scene, dropping a pair of black gloves near St James' Park. After forensic examination, Mr Sherzad's blood was found on the gloves, while DNA recovered from inside them was linked to Tajzai. CCTV footage also revealed that Tajzai had travelled to London in the weeks before the attack to scope out Mr Sherzad's home address and where he worked. The alleged animosity against Mr Sherzad reportedly dated back to the autumn of 2025.

Mr Sherzad died after being stabbed by Tajzai. Picture: Metropolitan Police