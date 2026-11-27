Prosecutors believe Stephan Garner also put Amber O’Brien’s cat, Squeak, in a freezer and left the animal to die while attempting to clean up after the murder.

The moment Stephan Garner was. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Georgia Rowe

CCTV has captured the moment a convicted rapist grinned as he bought bleach after stabbing his pregnant girlfriend more than 60 times.

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Stephan Garner murdered Amber O’Brien, 33, at his home in Blackley, Manchester, before attempting to “remove any trace” of her. Footage released by police shows the 31-year-old smiling as he bought bleach and sponges, which prosecutors said were intended to "wipe away" key evidence. Garner was also filmed buying tarpaulin, later used to wrap Ms O’Brien's body. He was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 23 years, at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday. Read more: 'Cig run trips': Gangs recruiting cigarette smugglers on social media by offering free Dubai holidays Read more: Junior police officers told to 'do their own legwork' instead of relying on AI

Stephan Garner had previously been convicted of seven counts of rape following a violent attack when he was 18. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Police were called to Garner’s home on Broadmoss Drive on 19 April 2026 after he told a relative he had killed his partner. Officers found Ms O’Brien with multiple stab wounds to her face and neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination found she was nine weeks pregnant with twins when she died. Garner was found guilty of murder earlier this month, swearing at jurors as the verdict was delivered after five hours of deliberations. Prosecutor Nigel Powers KC told the court it is believed Garner put Ms O’Brien’s cat, Squeak, in a freezer and left the animal to die while attempting to clean up after the murder.

A post-mortem examination found Ms O'Brien was nine weeks pregnant with twins when she died. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

The court also heard Garner had previously been convicted of seven counts of rape following a violent attack when he was 18. He was jailed for 12 years in 2015 for the 2013 incident. Later released in 2023, Garner was still on licence when he killed Ms O’Brien. Senior Investigating Officer Duncan Thorpe said: “Stephan Garner is a controlling and violent offender, making him very dangerous. “Amber’s family have displayed immense courage since this incident first came to light. Their persistence and support throughout the investigation has been exemplary. “I know no sentence will bring their loving daughter and sister back to them, but I hope they feel a sense of justice after today’s sentencing.”

Garner was also caught on CCTV buying tarpulin following the violent murder. Picture: Greater Manchester Police