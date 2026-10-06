Michelle Pearson, who died after her house was firebombed, told the police at the time she was 'horrified' by their decision to set him free

Court artist sketch of (from the left) Zak Bolland, 23, Courtney Brierley, 20, and David Worrall, 25, appearing at Manchester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy, Elizabeth Cook

By Sophie Clark

A man who killed a mother and her four children in a firebombing attack was released by a judge over charges related to his victims just 13 days before he killed them.

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Zak Bolland, 26, walked free from a police station after giving a 12-minute no comment interview for breaking the windows of Michelle Pearson, 37, and her young family’s home in Greater Manchester on November 26, 2017. Less than two weeks later, the inquest heard that Bolland and accomplices smashed her windows again and tossed in a petrol bomb which “exploded” near the stairs blocking the only exit from the house. Ms Pearson’s four children, the youngest of whom was only three-years-old, all died in the blaze on Jackson Street in Walkden, and the mother, who suffered burns across 68% of her body, “clung on to life” until she died 20 months later. Read more: Tate brothers used 'lover boy' model to exploit women, allege British police Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor takes police to court after Epstein files arrest

Forensic officers at the scene of a house fire where four children were murdered on Jackson Street in Worsley, Greater Manchester. Picture: Alamy

The inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court heard that police did not check Bolland’s previous convictions or the suspended jail sentence he was serving at the time after his initial window smashing incident. He was told in November he would be "NFA’d" – meaning no further action would be taken against him over the windows attack. This decision left Ms Pearson “horrified” according to Salford City Council. Bolland’s window-smashing incident also occurred when he was on his “last chance” warning from a judge after breaching his suspended prison sentence for dangerous driving and taking a vehicle without consent. Police at the inquest were also questioned about the ‘lines of inquiry’ including CCTV reviews and forensic opportunities which were reportedly not followed up on between the initial window smashing and the fatal firebombing.

Michelle Pearson and her family died after Zak Bolland his accomplices petrol bombed her house. Picture: Greater Manchester Police