Killer released by police for attack days before firebombing a mother and her four children, inquest hears
Michelle Pearson, who died after her house was firebombed, told the police at the time she was 'horrified' by their decision to set him free
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A man who killed a mother and her four children in a firebombing attack was released by a judge over charges related to his victims just 13 days before he killed them.
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Zak Bolland, 26, walked free from a police station after giving a 12-minute no comment interview for breaking the windows of Michelle Pearson, 37, and her young family’s home in Greater Manchester on November 26, 2017.
Less than two weeks later, the inquest heard that Bolland and accomplices smashed her windows again and tossed in a petrol bomb which “exploded” near the stairs blocking the only exit from the house.
Ms Pearson’s four children, the youngest of whom was only three-years-old, all died in the blaze on Jackson Street in Walkden, and the mother, who suffered burns across 68% of her body, “clung on to life” until she died 20 months later.
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The inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court heard that police did not check Bolland’s previous convictions or the suspended jail sentence he was serving at the time after his initial window smashing incident.
He was told in November he would be "NFA’d" – meaning no further action would be taken against him over the windows attack.
This decision left Ms Pearson “horrified” according to Salford City Council.
Bolland’s window-smashing incident also occurred when he was on his “last chance” warning from a judge after breaching his suspended prison sentence for dangerous driving and taking a vehicle without consent.
Police at the inquest were also questioned about the ‘lines of inquiry’ including CCTV reviews and forensic opportunities which were reportedly not followed up on between the initial window smashing and the fatal firebombing.
Pc John Worthington of Greater Manchester Police, who attended Ms Pearson’s house after her windows were smashed and Bolland was named as the culprit, told the court he wrongly completed paperwork which made it appear that inquiries had been completed when they were not.
The officer said he was told incorrectly that Ms Pearson did not support any prosecution, and was unaware that Bolland had sent text messages to Pearson about firebombing her house and told the court he had forgotten whether he asked to see Bolland’s phone.
Pc Worthington told the court, “back then” some crimes “would just get closed”.
In 2018, Bolland and his accomplice David Worrall, 28, were both given four life sentences and told they would serve a minimum of 40 and 37 years respectively for the petrol bombing.Bolland’s girlfriend, Courtney Brierley, 20, was jailed for 21 years for four counts of manslaughter.
Their trial heard attacks on Ms Pearson’s home arose out of an escalating feud between Bolland and one of her sons.
She had called police on at least five occasions in the two weeks before the firebombing and had begged to be re-housed.
The inquest into the murders is expected to last eight weeks.