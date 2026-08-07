A man who stabbed his sister’s boyfriend to death with a combat knife just minutes before New Year has been locked up for a minimum of 18 years.

Anthony Murray, 25, from Tarn Drive in Bury, plunged the knife into the back of Joe Burton, 23, just eleven minutes before midnight in 2025 after an evening of drinking and taking drugs at Murray’s flat.

The court heard how a row had broken out over Mr Burton’s drinking and the impact of that on Murray’s sister, Kayleigh, who was present in the flat and intoxicated to the point of not being able to stand. There was then a further altercation over his dogs after Mr Burton suggested they should be put in their cage.

Having plunged the combat knife 18cm into the back of Mr Burton, severing his aorta and causing almost instant death, Murray rang family members to spin his version of events before making efforts to remove the knife and its sheath from the flat.

When police arrived, he told them he had come home from a day at the pub and found Mr Burton lying at the bottom of the stairs injured and suggested he must have been stabbed by somebody else.

Read more: Man jailed for murdering partner with hammer while banned from going near her

Read more: 'Devious' thief jailed after stealing £175,000 luggage in 'distraction theft' at St Pancras