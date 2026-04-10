Killer who left victim’s body to decompose for weeks jailed for at least 19 years
Jason Trundle told paramedics Leon Pratt had “been dead for about 12 days” after concerned neighbours called 999
An unofficial carer who murdered a disabled man and concealed his body for up to a month has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years.
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Video footage released by West Mercia Police during the trial of Jason Trundle, 52, showed him answering the door to paramedics and telling them Leon Pratt had “been dead for about 12 days”.
The body of Mr Pratt, 64, was found decomposing on a bed at his home in Telford, Shropshire, on October 26 2024, after concerned neighbours called 999.
Trundle had moved in with Mr Pratt, who had several health conditions and used a wheelchair and walking sticks, after they met on social media, jurors heard.
The killer’s trial was told he had nowhere to live and would provide day-to-day care for Mr Pratt at his home in Downemead, in the Hollinswood area.
Trundle, who admitted manslaughter but was found guilty of murder, was sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on Friday.
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In a statement after the sentencing, West Mercia Police said Trundle was initially bailed but was charged with murder after a post-mortem examination found Mr Pratt had suffered significant injuries to his back, ribs and neck.
Mr Pratt’s last phone activity was on September 27 2024, the same day his car was last used, officers said.
Trundle was also handed a 30-month sentence for preventing a lawful burial and nine months for fraud, both to run concurrently with his sentence for murder.
Commenting after the case, Detective Inspector Joanne Delahay said: “Jason Trundle’s act of violence and the weeks of deceit that followed, which denied Leon and his family the opportunity to lay him to rest respectfully, is deplorable.
“Leon clearly trusted Jason with his life, and he took that away from him.
“We welcome the decision made by the jury this week, and thankful Leon’s family only had to wait another day for Trundle to be sentenced. I hope it brings some closure to Leon’s family and those that knew him.”
During the trial jurors were shown body-worn video footage of paramedics arriving at the property and waiting for Trundle to open the door.
Trundle was then recorded as he pointed at a closed bedroom door and told them Mr Pratt was dead, adding: “And no, before you ask, I didn’t kill him.”
Asked why he did not tell anyone Mr Pratt had died, he told paramedics: “I’ve got nowhere else to go.”