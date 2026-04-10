An unofficial carer who murdered a disabled man and concealed his body for up to a month has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years.

Video footage released by West Mercia Police during the trial of Jason Trundle, 52, showed him answering the door to paramedics and telling them Leon Pratt had “been dead for about 12 days”.

The body of Mr Pratt, 64, was found decomposing on a bed at his home in Telford, Shropshire, on October 26 2024, after concerned neighbours called 999.

Trundle had moved in with Mr Pratt, who had several health conditions and used a wheelchair and walking sticks, after they met on social media, jurors heard.

The killer’s trial was told he had nowhere to live and would provide day-to-day care for Mr Pratt at his home in Downemead, in the Hollinswood area.

Trundle, who admitted manslaughter but was found guilty of murder, was sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on Friday.

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