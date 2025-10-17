Shainie March has been unmasked as a convicted killer after a judge lifted reporting restrictions on his previous convictions

Members of the public rang 999 after finding Ms Odysseos outside her home wearing a nightie and dressing gown and clutching her right side. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

A convicted murderer has admitted killing his pregnant girlfriend by stabbing her 19 times after being released from prison on licence.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alana Odysseos, 32, was in the early stages of pregnancy with her third child when she was attacked by "lifer" Shaine March at her home in Walthamstow, east London, in July 2024. Hours before the killing, the couple had argued about whether to abort their unborn child, with Ms Odysseos heard to say: "I don't want to kill my baby." Members of the public on Lynmouth Road rang 999 after finding Ms Odysseos outside her home wearing a nightie and dressing gown and clutching her right side. Read more: Three asylum seekers charged with raping woman on Brighton beach appear in court Read more: Nazi-worshipping trio were planning first of ‘escalating’ attacks, court told

The victim pointed at the defendant standing nearby and shouted: "Shaine stabbed me, he stabbed me. Help, help." March walked away and Ms Odysseos died on the ground despite the efforts of police and paramedics, jurors heard. Before throwing his mobile phone in a drain, March recorded a voice note saying: "Mum, I just killed a woman, and I’m going back to jail."

Lynmouth Road, in Walthamstow. Picture: Google Maps

March, 47, of Surrey Quays, south-east London, had already admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility but denied murder. On Friday, he dramatically changed his plea and admitted murdering Ms Odysseos. It came after it emerged in a legal argument on Thursday that a defence expert due to give evidence no longer supported his diminished responsibility claim.

Walthamstow in East London. Picture: Alamy

In light of the guilty plea, Mr Justice Murray discharged the jury and lifted reporting restrictions relating to March's previous conviction for murder. It can now be reported that March was aged 21 when he fatally stabbed a man in the neck at a McDonald's restaurant in January 2000. He was convicted of Andre Dummond's murder at the Old Bailey on July 17 2000 and jailed for life.

Following his release on licence in early 2013, he was recalled to jail later that year after an assault on another partner in July and released again in February 2018. During the opening of the trial on Thursday, the court heard March allegedly told police: "I did it. I killed her Alana Odysseos. I killed her hahahaha." As he was put into a police van, he allegedly went on to asked to be put in jail "where I belong," adding he was "scum" and deserved it. On route to Barking Police Station, March allegedly said: "I hope she isn't dead. I hope the baby in her belly is still alive. But you know what yeah? But I did say to her, have the abortion."