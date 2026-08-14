The mother of four’s body has never been found.

Glyn Razzell leaving the Royal Courts of Justice, central London, where the High Court heard the Ministry of Justice's challenge to the Parole Board decision to release him. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

Killer Glyn Razzell, who murdered his estranged wife in 2002, will remain in prison after the Parole Board’s decision to release him on licence was reversed at the High Court.

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Razzell was jailed for life with a minimum of almost 16 years in 2003 for the murder of Linda Razzell, who disappeared on her way to work at Swindon College, Wiltshire, during their divorce proceedings. The mother of four’s body has never been found. The Parole Board ruled Razzell could be released on licence in April, but the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) referred the decision to the High Court. At a hearing earlier this week, barristers for the MoJ said the Parole Board had failed to assess Razzell’s risk properly, and that the decision to free him should be reversed. Mrs Razzell’s relatives and loved ones also urged the court to block the release, with her cousin Julie Westmore saying the family “will not feel safe” and expressing fear that “all hope of ever finding Linda’s remains will be lost” if the killer is freed. Razzell, who attended the hearing in London, opposed the move, with his barristers telling the court that there was no basis to overturn the decision. Read more: ‘We need an end to this agony’: Partner of murdered mum begs court to stop killer’s release as her body remains missing Read more: Man jailed for murdering partner with hammer while banned from going near her

Linda Razzell, 41, disappeared on March 19, 2002 on her way to work. Picture: PA