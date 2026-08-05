'My dad has no money and is happier than me': Brandon Flowers considers quitting music
The Killers' singer considers future after going through a "crisis" in 2023, and says he feels unwell every time the band goes on tour
The Killers' frontman Brandon Flowers has questioned his future in music, stating his father "never had any money in his life and he’s happier than I am".
Listen to this article
On the eve of the release of his third solo album, Thrasher, the 45-year-old has said he is considering quitting music altogether as he is feeling the effects of touring.
The Killers have had a busy summer, and performed ahead of the Champions League final and at the Enhanced Games, while Thrasher will be released on August 21.
Flowers told the Times: "My dad goes to yard sales, where he buys frames to take home and paint, he has never had any money, and he is happier than I am.
“I’m really going through it right now: how much longer do I want to do this, what does it mean, why am I doing it anyway? Whenever I finish a tour, without fail I get sick.”
He expressed regret over 2023 singles Boy and Your Side of Town, both of which were produced by Madonna collaborator Stuart Price, stating that they didn't feel "authentic".
Flowers revealed he was having a "crisis" that year and was not sure which direction to take his band.
The album that was planned around Boy and Your Side of Town was ultimately scrapped, and their 2021 LP Pressure Machine remains their most recent.
Flowers, who is a Mormon and has three sons with his wife Tana Mundkowsky, is considering what next.
“This is the crisis I’m in," he said. "The Killers are my identity and our songs fill the seats, but I’m more fulfilled making music like Pressure Machine."
He added: “Then I think of [83-year-old] Mick Jagger and ask myself: what keeps him getting up on that stage?”
“I guess it’s because there are powerful moments in a concert. How could I not want to do that?”