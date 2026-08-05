The Killers' frontman Brandon Flowers has questioned his future in music, stating his father "never had any money in his life and he’s happier than I am".

On the eve of the release of his third solo album, Thrasher, the 45-year-old has said he is considering quitting music altogether as he is feeling the effects of touring.

The Killers have had a busy summer, and performed ahead of the Champions League final and at the Enhanced Games, while Thrasher will be released on August 21.

Flowers told the Times: "My dad goes to yard sales, where he buys frames to take home and paint, he has never had any money, and he is happier than I am.

“I’m really going through it right now: how much longer do I want to do this, what does it mean, why am I doing it anyway? Whenever I finish a tour, without fail I get sick.”