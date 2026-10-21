Reforms already in force mean criminals can be ordered into the dock to face justice or be fined and jailed an additional two years for contempt of court if they do not attend hearings.

Judges will be given more powers to banish killers to their cells and block prison visits if they refuse to face their victims’ families as they are sentenced. Picture: Simon Price/Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Judges will be given more powers to banish killers to their cells and block prison visits if they refuse to face their victims’ families as they are sentenced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The measures being laid in Parliament build on reforms already in force which mean criminals can be ordered into the dock to face justice or be fined and jailed for another two years for contempt of court. It means prisoners could be confined to their cells for up to three weeks, lose privileges for nearly three months, be barred from social visits for almost a month, and then have visits restricted to once every four weeks for up to three months Families of murdered primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, law graduate Zara Aleena and mother-of-three Jan Mustafa are among those who previously campaigned for change after their loved ones’ killers were absent from sentencing hearings. Triple crossbow and knife killer Kyle Clifford and Thomas Cashman, the gunman who murdered nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as he chased a drug dealer, also refused to face their punishment in court. It is the latest bid to push killers to come to court because threats of more time behind bars are unlikely to deter them if they are already facing years of incarceration. Read more: Prison officer hides face after admitting 'inappropriate relationship' with killer inmate Read more: ‘Why I reoffended within days of being released from prison’

Triple crossbow and knife killer Kyle Clifford refused to face his punishment in court. Picture: Hertfordshire Police