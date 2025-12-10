Portsmouth City Council sent out hundreds of letters warning their tenants not to engage in the festivities

Door And Christmas Wreath Decoration. Picture: Getty

By LBC Staff

A killjoy council has banned Christmas wreaths on front doors and has threatened tenants with fines should they put up the low-key festive decorations.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liberal Democrat-run Portsmouth City Council turned Scrooge as it told tenants that they could not hang a wreath on the front-door of their flat. Housing officers from the council sent out hundreds of letters threatening Christmas-loving locals with fines and removal should they not comply with the order. The letters insist that tenants "must not leave items in the communal areas" to abide by their tenancy agreements. Read More: What not to buy your kids for Christmas: Toy meant for kids found discussing sexual fetishes Read More: 'Thousands' turned away after private company books out Christmas market on a Saturday

Housing officers from the council sent out hundreds of letters threatening Christmas-loving locals with fines and removal should they not comply with the order. Picture: Global