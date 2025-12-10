Killjoy council bans Christmas door wreaths and threatens to fine those who leave them up
Portsmouth City Council sent out hundreds of letters warning their tenants not to engage in the festivities
A killjoy council has banned Christmas wreaths on front doors and has threatened tenants with fines should they put up the low-key festive decorations.
Liberal Democrat-run Portsmouth City Council turned Scrooge as it told tenants that they could not hang a wreath on the front-door of their flat.
Housing officers from the council sent out hundreds of letters threatening Christmas-loving locals with fines and removal should they not comply with the order.
The letters insist that tenants "must not leave items in the communal areas" to abide by their tenancy agreements.
Some even received letters saying they would be charged fees for engaging in the festive decoration.
In response, the council said: "We understand this can feel frustrating, especially at Christmas, but communal areas in our blocks of flats, including hallways, stairwells, and doors in enclosed spaces must be kept clear and fire doors must be untampered with for fire safety.
"This is a government requirement, was agreed with residents, is part of tenancy agreements and helps keep escape routes unobstructed and prevents damage to fire doors which keep people safe.
"Wreaths and decorations aren’t allowed in these areas, but residents can decorate inside their homes, on private balconies, or inside windows.
"These are the same rules used by most housing providers and are designed to protect everyone and reduce hazards."