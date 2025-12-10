First, a woman from London was fined £150 by Richmond Council for pouring the dregs of her morning coffee down a street drain, now an LBC exclusive reveals another mind-boggling example of busybody bureaucrats losing the plot.

This time, the offending authority is Liberal Democrat-run Portsmouth City Council, which has threatened tenants with fines if they put Christmas wreaths on their front doors during the festive season. Ebenezer Scrooge himself would struggle to stoop so low.

The council insists the ban is in the interests of fire safety, despite the fact tenants have been safely hanging wreaths on their front doors for generations. It is, I’m afraid, just the latest instance of public sector administrators forgetting who they’re paid to serve.

Local authorities like to plead poverty, and it’s true their budgets have been squeezed over recent years. Yet whilst bin collections are reduced and potholes remain unfilled, council bureaucrats still find the time and resources to hector the very people who pay their wages over the most trivial of matters.

Indeed, the chief executive of Portsmouth City Council, Natalie Brahma-Pearl, earns more than the Prime Minister. For such a princely sum, you’d hope she’d be more willing to tell her power-crazed staff to rein it in and stop handing down decrees about decorating to council tenants.

Taxpayers don’t expect the world. We just expect the basics done well. But when local authorities struggle to provide essential services to even a minimum standard (just ask any SEND family how they rate their council’s performance), we are entitled to feel aggrieved when they overreach in other areas.

We see such madness across the public sector, where paperwork reigns supreme and common sense is ignored. Take the NHS, for example. My mum volunteers at her local hospital every Friday morning, meeting and greeting patients and directing them to the relevant department.

She was once told by managers that she couldn’t help a patient in a wheelchair because she hadn’t been on the relevant wheelchair safety training course. Yes, really. Several weeks later, once a space on the necessary course had opened up, she was finally considered qualified. You’d struggle to make it up.

My friends who work for the police tell me they often spend more time completing paperwork than patrolling the streets. Teachers say they’re overwhelmed by lesson plans. And almost every part of the public sector is wasting taxpayers' money on highly paid Diversity, Equity and Inclusion managers, whose only job appears to be to waste staff’s time on pointless, virtue-signalling courses.

From hospitals to housing associations, the public sector has become bogged down in pointless red tape. Portsmouth City Council’s un-Christian display of churlishness is sadly just the latest example of this phenomenon. It’s time for killjoy councils to remember who they serve.

____________________

Listen to James Hanson on LBC Saturdays and Sundays from 4-7am on the LBC app.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk