North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has crossed the border into China on a special armoured train as he heads to the capital to celebrate the formal surrender of Japan in the Second World War.

Kim left the North Korean capital Pyongyang for Beijing on Monday and crossed the Chinese border first thing on Tuesday morning, North Korean state media Rodong Sinmun has reported.

He is travelling on board an armoured train, described as a "fortress", and his full journey is expected to take 24 hours. The train is slow-moving due to its heavy protection.

The 'Victory Day' parade will see Kim meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and 26 other world leaders for his first multilateral international meeting.

The parade on Wednesday will last 70 minutes and is expected to feature China's latest weaponry, such as aircraft, tanks, and anti-drone systems.

