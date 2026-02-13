Kim Ju Ae made her first appearance on state television in 2022, where she inspected North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile while holding her father's hand

North Korean Supreme Leader and his daughter Kim Ju-ae. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Kim Jong Un has chosen his 13-year-old daughter as his heir to extend the North Korean dynasty to a fourth generation, South Korea says.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim Ju Ae, believed to be 13, is the only known child of Kim Jong Un and his wife, Ri Sol Ju. South Korea's spy agency believe there is an older son, but he has never been acknowledged nor shown on North Korean media. She made her first appearance on state television in 2022, where she inspected North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile while holding her father's hand. Succession rumoured have spiralled after she has been spotted at various high-profile events with her father in recent years, including the delegations trip to Beijing in September for China's largest-ever military parade. Read More: North Korea executes 'big shot' couple who had become 'arrogant and anti-republic' after success of business Read More: Girl, 12, shot in head during Canada school attack while 'trying to save classmates'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae inspecting a test firing of the renewed large-caliber rocket launcher system. Picture: Getty

South Korea's spy agency, after making the succession assessment, said they would keep tabs on whether Ju Ae will attend North Korea's party Congress later this month. During the major political event, Jong Un is expected to give more details about priorities like foreign policy, war planning and nuclear ambitions for the next five years.

The pair inspect a completed hotel in Samjiyon, northeast of Pyongyang, North Korea. Picture: Alamy

Images of the pair have sparked interest as photos published by the state media are believed to carry a great symbolic weight. Ju Ae is one of the only individuals to be pictured as prominently in the frame as her father. On Thursday lawmaker Lee Seong-kwen said Ju Ae, who was previously described by the security agency as being "trained" to be a successor, was now at the stage of "successor designation".

The pair inspecting the newly completed food factory in Kangdong County, Pyongyang. Picture: Getty