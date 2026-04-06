Seoul's spy agency has said that the teenage daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could be considered his successor.

Since late 2022, Kim Ju Ae, as the girl is thought to be named, has accompanied her father to several high-profile events.

Last month, the pair rode in a tank together, sparking further speculation that she is being pushed as Kim Jong Un's successor.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) director Lee Jong-seok said in a briefing to the National Assembly that Kim Ju Ae considered Mr Kim's successor.

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