Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has claimed that someone "extremely close" to her "put a hit out" on her life.

The identity of the individual alleged to have organised the would-be contract killing was not revealed.

The US businesswoman, 44, revealed she had spoken to investigators in the trailer for series seven of The Kardashians, in which she stars alongside her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

It comes following reports in 2022 that Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West had uploaded and then deleted a social media post that said she had accused him of putting a hit out on her.

In the trailer Kim says: "I got a call from investigators. Someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life."

In follow-up clips, Kendall says "everybody is kind of on edge" while Kylie reveals she "heard footsteps walking into my room".

A Paris trial that followed the 2016 robbery that saw Kim bound with zip ties also looks to be explored in the new series.

The teaser includes an audio snippet from a news outlet that says: "This morning, Kim Kardashian testifying for the first time in front of the men she believes were going to kill her."

In May, a Paris court found the ringleader and seven other people guilty over the robbery of Kardashian nearly a decade ago.

The robbers, dressed as police, forced their way into the glamorous Hotel de Pourtales on the night of October 2 2016 during Paris Fashion Week.

Actors Glenn Close and Sarah Paulson, Kourtney's ex-partner Scott Disick and Caitlyn Jenner are among the other famous faces who feature in the trailer.

The Kardashians returns to Disney+ on Thursday October 23. New episodes stream weekly on Thursdays.